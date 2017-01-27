Celine Dion Is Coming To ‘The Voice’ As A Mentor For Returning Judge Gwen Stefani [Video]

No Doubt singing sensation Gwen Stefani is returning to The Voice as a coach, and she’s reportedly bringing beloved Canadian songstress Celine Dion along with her. The popular NBC reality TV singing competition is returning for its 12th season in February, and there is already talk that the addition of Celine Dion could make “Team Gwen” unstoppable this time around.

As USA Today reports, during her time on The Voice, Celine Dion will be acting as an adviser and mentor to returning judge Gwen Stefani during the season’s impending battles. The announcement that Dion would be joining the crew this season was made by the network on Friday.

In a tweet that’s already gotten 3,000 likes, Celine Dion also shared the exciting news with her social media followers, along with a picture of her and her new The Voice co-star.

“”Very excited to join @gwenstefani on @NBCTheVoice as #TeamGwen’s advisor for Battles! #TheVoice -Céline”

Apparently, even before joining forces with Gwen on The Voice, Celine Dion was a long-time fan of the 47-year-old ska singer and pop culture powerhouse. The ladies appeared on Today on Friday in celebration of their new partnership on The Voice, and they were quite literally singing each other’s praises during the musical interview.

According to Stefani, her new partnership with Celine Dion is going to make the show’s other coaches Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, and boyfriend Blake Shelton super jealous. After all, Dion is something of a legend.

“Everybody is going to be so mad — the other coaches — that I got you! Yes! So excited.”

Celine Dion responded to Stefani’s praise with a hoot and a fist in the air.

Celine Dion is rumored to be Gwen Stefani's team mentor on the upcoming season of 'The Voice'. @celinedion @gwenstefani @NBCTheVoice pic.twitter.com/QueFmLo0X5 — Music News & Rumors (@MusicNewsRumors) January 21, 2017

There’s one person who won’t be jealous that Gwen is getting some help from Celine Dion on Season 12 of The Voice (at least in front of the camera) — Miley Cyrus. She won’t be returning as a judge in the upcoming cycle of the reality show. In fact, Gwen Stefani and her legendary new adviser Celine Dion will be taking over Miley’s role, with Stefani sitting in Cyrus’ vacated judge’s chair.

It has been widely rumored that Cyrus and long-time judge Adam Levine didn’t get along behind the scenes of The Voice, and for months there was talk about Levine leaving if Cyrus stuck around. While that has never been confirmed, Miley is out and Stefani is in, along with Celine Dion. Miley has claimed on Twitter that she’ll be returning for Season 13 of The Voice. Whether Adam Levine will also be back remains to be seen.

@NBCTheVoice @celinedion @gwenstefani this is so amazing, I can't even believe it!!! This season is going to be the best yet!! ❤????❤???? — SundayMorning (@Christi69399400) January 27, 2017

Two great news for any @celinedion fan. She'll be on The Voice as a mentor for Gwen Stefani, and the Grammys in a BeeGees tribute. Glorious — Oski Faerher (@oskifar) January 27, 2017

Gwen Stefani isn’t the only half of the new duo on The Voice that appears to be a wee bit starstruck. Celine Dion had plenty of good things to say about Gwen, too. She told her Today interview that she knows Gwen “very well.”

“I know Gwen very well. I know her career, I know how beautiful she is.”

Not only does Celine Dion respect Gwen’s musical career and her beauty, according to Dion, but she is also sold on Gwen’s clothing line, L.A.M.B., too. Particularly a gold jacket that Celine said resulted in a ton of positive attention during a recent skiing trip.

While Celine is certainly an awesome and noteworthy addition to The Voice‘s slew of recent advisers, she is far from the only big name to mentor on the show in recent years, with last season including such stars as Joan Jett, Bette Midler, Sammy Hagar, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill.

What do you you think about Celine Dion joining The Voice as part of #TeamGwen?

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Images]