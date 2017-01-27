Kodak Black Sex Tape: Insiders Worry That Explicit Video Live-Streamed To Instagram Could Ruin Rapper’s Career

Kodak Black has a major sex tape problem, with those close to the troubled rapper fearful that a live-streaming video of Kodak and other men having sex with a woman might derail his career for good.

As Vibe noted, Kodak Black appeared in a sex tape that was streamed to the internet through his Instagram page. The video appeared quite intentional, and Kodak Black even bragged about disclosure forms he had the woman sign.

“The rapper aired the hotel room shenanigans on Thursday evening (Jan. 26) to the dismay of his fans,” the Vibe report noted. “Before showing the young woman (who didn’t look like she wanted to be filmed), the rapper shared with fans how he requires papers from groupies who want to lay in the sheets with him. Things only got worse for the rapper when portions of the video were ripped from the stream and placed on Twitter.”

Kodak Black’s sex tape quickly went viral, drawing a disappointed reaction from fans. There were even reports that those close to the teenage rapper worried that the latest mark against him could be enough to sink his rising career.

The sex tape was released just weeks after Kodak Black was released after spending months behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Florida. The rapper was released in December after posting $100,000 bond, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

The 19-year-old rapper left a message to fans saying he was happy to finally be free again.

“I’m happy to be finally going back home to my family and friends,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I look forward to clearing my name in the near future.”

A string of arrests appeared to be derailing what had been a promising start to the career of Kodak Black. He release his first mixtape at age 16 and caught a big break two years later when Drake posted a video of himself dancing to Kodak’s song “Skrt.” He went on to sign a record deal with Atlantic Records and was named to XXL’s Freshmen Class of 2016.

But Kodak Black found plenty of legal trouble along the way.

In August, he was sentenced to one year of house arrest and five years of probation, a sentence that was supposed to have Kodak Black holed up at an undisclosed location about 50 miles form where he grew up in Pompano Beach. He was also accused of sexually assaulting a woman who had gone to hang out with him after a concert in Florence, South Carolina.A police report noted that the woman accused Kodak Black of assaulting her after the two went to a private room.

“Octave pushed her onto the bed and then the floor, where he sexually assaulted and bit her, according to the allegations,” the report noted. “He told the woman he couldn’t help himself, as she screamed and tried to push him off her, the report says.”

He was later picked up in Florida on charges of robbery, false imprisonment, fleeing a law enforcement officer, and possession of a firearm by a delinquent. After sentencing he was sent to St. Lucie County for a marijuana charge before being moved again to South Carolina.

But even amid the legal troubles, Kodak Black’s career was still on the rise. As MTV noted, he managed to release a highly touted mixtape during his time behind bars.

“The fact that Kodak is in trouble with the law provides a sadly timely backdrop to the tape’s best track: ‘Letter,’ where he describes being in prison and reading a letter from a friend. The song could be over-sentimental, but Kodak infuses it with the levity of two pals talking shit to each other. His friend — just out of jail himself — wishes Kodak the best as he keeps fighting his case, tells him how all his friends miss him, dreams of what they’ll do together once he’s free (‘I was hoping when I get out we could ride around the city’), and even offers a bit of life advice (‘This s**t just a lesson for you, bruh, pay attention / When you get out, Kodak, just keep focus and keep spitting’). It’s a novel way of presenting the familiar desire to make it out of a tough situation and to keep one’s head up.” Kodak Black hasn’t responded to the sex tape drama, but if what insiders fear comes true, the damage to his career may already be done.

