Kylie Jenner Set To Open NYC Pop Up Shop, Release Valentine’s Lip Kits

Kylie Jenner has certainly made a name for herself apart from the one attached to her due to her ultra famous family and her role on the family reality television show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Over the past 2 years Kylie, the youngest of the siblings, has become a super successful entrepreneur and is not slowing down any time soon.

The teen’s interest in fashion and beauty has driven her to put these passions into businesses such as her Kylie Lip Kits, which fly off the shelves whenever new colors are released. Kylie has also gained a huge fan base on social media due to her website that includes beauty tutorials, and because of her app that helps fans find incredible clothing no matter the budget.

Kylie and her model sister Kendall have also joined forces for their own fashion collections, and Kylie has taken on a model role as well, as the face for Puma in a recent campaign and as the brand’s ambassador. The Kardashian-Jenner clan’s youngest has recently announced one more project that fans are sure to be thrilled about. The beauty teased on Monday that something NYC-related would be revealed, and on Friday made it known that she is opening a pop-up shop of her very own collection and lip kits.

Kylie Jenner Teases New Pop Up Shop In NYC: All The Details So You Can Visit https://t.co/BlYSKvTnW0 pic.twitter.com/CJsMw1x7LF — Beyond Skyline (@beyondskyline17) January 25, 2017

AM New York shares the details about the shop and how Kylie went about announcing it.

“The youngest Kardashian/Jenner sister took to Snapchat on Monday to tease news of the new shop. After stringing fans along by asking them to guess its location on Twitter with #Kyliepopup, she ended the story with a final ‘Coming Soon NYC’ post. Kylie officially announced the news via Instagram on Friday. ‘Kylie Pop Up… coming for you in February NYC,’ she wrote. Here’s hoping the shop opens in time for New York Fashion Week.”

Jenner formerly opened a Los Angeles pop-up that was a huge success with fans and sold similar items that will be sold at the NYC shop. As the publication reminds, Kylie and Kendall held a pop-up shop in New York City back in September of 2016 during Fashion Week. Kylie’s brother-in-law Kanye West has also opened a few pop-ups in New York in Soho.

The successful entrepreneur has also recently announced that she is launching a special Kylie Lip Kits collection for Valentine’s Day.Us Weekly shares the details about the collection geared towards the holiday of lovers the world over.

“The capsule, which Jenner, 19, revealed via her Snapchat on Wednesday, January 25 — to the tune of Usher andAlicia Keys’ festive ‘My Boo’ — includes at least seven new products. There are two new Lip Kits, three duos boasting two lip products and two shadows each, a box of red mini glosses and, last but not least, ‘Kylie’s Diary,’ which includes a shadow palette and the reality star’s first blushes. (Their names? First Date and Virginity, of course.)”

Kylie noted her excitement over the new collection, terming it her favorite so far. The Valentine’s Day collection is set to go on sale February 2 and will likely be a huge hit with Kylie fans and beauty enthusiasts alike. The range of products has ‘To’ and ‘From’ sections just in case consumers are interested in giving the products as Valentine’s gift. Hues of red are tinted with fun metallic for that extra pizzazz and extra special sparkle on that special day. And even if Valentine’s Day doesn’t mean spending time with a significant other, these kits are sure to be the perfect special gift to treat yourself with.

RT to win: ✨Massive Kylie Jenner Makeup giveaway! (Must have notifications ON, Reply with proof and tag a friend that would love this!)???? pic.twitter.com/cslFk1zaTm — Makeup✨ (@MakeupPosting) January 19, 2017

Kylie took to social media to share about the launch, stating “this is my favorite collection so far! Hope you guys LOVE IT.”

[Feature Image by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for A-OK Collective, LLC.]