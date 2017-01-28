‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7: Maisie Williams Says New Season Ends On ‘Huge Cliffhanger’

Warning: This article may contain Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers.

Game of Thrones has been a major part of Maisie Williams’ (Arya Stark) life for the last eight years. Now, as the epic HBO series is winding down, the 19-year-old actress is contemplating what her life will be like once Season 7 and Season 8 have wrapped.

She tells Timeout London that one of her plans may involve getting a new tattoo if Arya makes it to Game of Thrones Season 8.

“There are rumors that if you make it from Season 1 to Season 8 there’s a tattoo that we all get,” she explained. “We’re all waiting to see if we do make it. I was lucky enough to be in Season 1, even the pilot episode. If I do make it to Season 8, I will get it. It would be rude not to!”

Williams is likely to get that tattoo. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the actress seemed to spoil that Arya would appear in Season 8 when she appeared on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw. While giving vague hints about Game of Thrones Season 7, she told the show’s host that she hadn’t yet received Season 8 scripts, but that she would — which indicates Arya survives to see the show’s final season.

Williams also made it clear that the Season 7 finale will be worth the long wait GoT fans have had to endure.

“It’s so exciting. Particularly the end of this series … it’s just a great finale.”

Williams gave a similarly flattering preview of Game of Thrones Season 7 in the Timeout London interview.

“It’s just kind of tumbling now,” she said. “We’ve come to the climax, and it’s rolling down to the end. It’ exciting. I really felt like at the end of last season everything was set up for how it was going to end. Every character came to a little junction in their lives. Now we’re all going to crash down together to however this show ends.”

And what can fans expect out of the Season 7 finale?

“A huge cliffhanger.”

Meanwhile, Williams also dropped some exciting Game of Thrones Season 7 hints when she stopped by ITV’s This Morning talk show on Jan. 24.

“This year it really kind of heats up,” she said. “Coming to the end of last season, the final episodes, it really just felt like we were setting up for the finale… Everyone gets their trials and everyone get theirs tribulations, which is excellent. Particularly for Arya, there’s some high points and there’s some real low points, too.”

In the interview, Williams already sounded a bit nostalgic about the show she grew up on coming to an end.

“It’s really strange,” she said. “It’s exciting because there’s been so many things I haven’t been able to give my all because I’ve been such big part of Game of Thrones. So it’s exciting thinking, ‘oh, I can do whatever I want with my career and I don’t have any ties.’ But it’s also really scary because that’s been my safety blanket.”

However, she told Timeout London that, while it’s a bit frightening to lose Game of Thrones, the show’s end will give her more freedom than she’s ever had before.

“It’s quite exciting now Game of Thrones is coming to an end because it means I can do whatever I want. If I want to go away for three years and travel the world I can. I can do anything. I can financially do whatever I want to do and physically will not be tied into anything. I’ve never had that.”

What do you think of the latest Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers? Do you think Arya will survive until Season 8 and Maisie Williams will get a tattoo?

Game of Thrones returns to HBO later this year.

[Featured Image by HBO]