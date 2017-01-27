Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Documentary Reveals Dark Secrets, Filmmaker Insists Stars Estranged A Year Before Public Split

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been a hot topic in the tabloids for months now, while rumors swirled prior to their split that there was trouble brewing between the pair and then due to the announcement made by Jolie that she was in fact filing for divorce from the Allied star in September.

Since this point there has been news of nasty exchanges between the estranged couple while they battle for their kids. Angelina and Brad finally agreed to seal court documents to keep their divorce and custody battle out of the media headlines, yet not before it became known that Angelina had accused Brad of wanting to seal documents to keep dark secrets of his from being made known.

Apparently there is now a documentary in the works about the former A-list couple, revealing those very secrets about Pitt and his relationship with the UN envoy, director and actress. Radar Online shares about this documentary that is reportedly in production.

“X-rated sex secrets, drug use, abuse rumors and more — Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s twisted Hollywood romance will be exposed like never before in a new documentary, and RadarOnline.com has the first explosive details of what fans can expect from the bombshell film.”

A source spoke to the publication about the documentary that is sure to enlighten fans to what it was that truly steered Brad and Angelina off course in their marriage over the past two years. The couple had appeared for the 12 years they were together as though they were the perfect match and both doting parents to their children. Yet, after the private jet incident involving Brad and his son Maddox, 15, and an FBI investigation which followed, it’s clear that not all was well in the lives of the stars. Radar notes the words of the source about the documentary that is said to be a tell-all.

“There will be a lot of never-before-seen footage. There will be never-before-seen interviews with Brad and Angelina themselves. There are interviews with those closest to them. And all of the interviews are on the record!”

The source who is reportedly a part of the production team stated that “no expense was spared” in the making of this documentary.

Ian Halperin, who is responsible for creating the film, also spoke to Radar and commented about the Brangelina drama and split, sharing that the break up was not one-sided, stating “I can unequivocally say it takes two to tango.”

The production insider went on to admit that fans and those simply curious to find out what went wrong behind closed doors, will be surprised by the reality of the situation:”There are at least a few things that people are going to say ‘whoah’ to. This is a rock-solid film, but it will definitely raise some eyebrows.”

The film is also said to explore Jolie’s past, which was quite wild sexually, as well as in other regards. The documentary will then touch on the abuse allegations brought against Brad Pitt, which he was quickly cleared of after a thorough FBI investigation.

As 52-year-old filmmaker Halperin states, he is ready to make known the personal details of Angelina and Brad, and insists the couple were estranged for nearly a year before Angelina’s announcement in September.

The Mirror notes additional words of a source on production.

“This is the definitive film about Brangelina and a lot of secrets are going to come out.Ian has covered every cough and spit of their relationship and will reveal the real reasons behind Angelina filing for divorce.”

[Feature Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]