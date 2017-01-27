NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks’ Carmelo Anthony, Bulls’ Rajon Rondo, And Mavericks’ Andrew Bogut Latest News

The 2016-2017 NBA trade deadline is on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. ET., and rumors are heating up regarding some of the league’s biggest names. While there have not been any major deals, New York Knicks star forward Carmelo Anthony has been involved in numerous rumors and other trade scenarios.

In addition to Anthony, chatter pertaining to Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo and Dallas Mavericks center Andrew Bogut has also been increasing in recent days. Here is the latest on each player.

Carmelo Anthony — New York Knicks

With a record of 20-27, the New York Knicks are on the verge of missing the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. At 32-years-old, Anthony is not even close to being washed up, but his play has declined in recent seasons. Regardless of the decline, he is averaging 22.7 points, 3.1 assists, and 6.1 rebounds. Despite the strong stats, things are just not working out for Anthony’s Knicks, and they have not in a long time.

Besides winning 54 games in 2012-2013, the Knicks have been a disappointment during Anthony’s tenure. Sure, they made the playoffs in Anthony’s first three seasons, but they have never made it past the second round. They have only made it out of the first round once, and that is unlikely to change this year.

Sources w/ @WojVerticalNBA + @ChrisMannixYS: New York's reached out to Celtics, Clippers on a Carmelo Anthony trade. https://t.co/KnylUtCpFG — The Vertical (@TheVertical) January 26, 2017

While there is interest from other organizations in acquiring Anthony, it may not be as strong as one might think. According to Sporting News, many general managers are reluctant to pull the trigger on a deal.

“He does, among some league executives, carry a good reputation for the way he performed for Team USA in the three most recent Olympics, and some hope that he can transform his style of play with a winning team. But for the most part, general managers are wary when it comes to Anthony. ‘I think he is someone who can help the right team in the right situation, but he comes with a lot of baggage,’ one general manager told Sporting News. ‘Is he willing to be a guy who fits into your system? He has never really done that, except in the Olympics. In the NBA, he has always had things built around him. That’s a problem if you get him at this point in his career. He is 32 now. He can’t do as many things as he used to do.”

It has been reported that Anthony would only consider waiving his no-trade clause in a potential move to the Cleveland Cavaliers or Los Angeles Clippers, but neither team appears willing to give up a lot for him. As ESPN reports, the Knicks are actually open to trading Anthony to the Clippers without getting back Chris Paul, Blake Griffin or DeAndre Jordan. The Boston Celtics have no interest in Anthony, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are unwilling to give up Kevin Love in a potential deal.

Whether or not Anthony is ultimately dealt remains to be seen, but it is going to be difficult with Anthony’s no-trade clause and other team’s general managers wary of him.

Rajon Rondo — Chicago Bulls

After 38 games with the Bulls, it appears as though the Rajon Rondo experiment may be coming to a close. The 30-year-old point guard is averaging 6.4 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds. While he can still be productive, his off-the-court antics may earn him an early ticket out of Chicago. As Yahoo Sports reports, Rondo recently took to Instagram to voice his displeasure with Dwayne Wade and Jimmy Butler.

Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today Sports reports that Rondo apologized to the team, but the front office is still attempting to trade him. If they cannot trade him, he could be waived.

Rondo apologizes and team says they've cleared the air as front office tries to trade Rondo or waive him. https://t.co/HsKn6EeWTg — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) January 27, 2017

Andrew Bogut – Dallas Mavericks

At 32-years-old, Bogut is not the player that he was with the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors. He is averaging 3.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1 block this season, but he is still a solid defensive force. Regardless of the declining numbers, Bogut can control his future with the Mavericks by staying healthy and playing good basketball, as Dallas News reports. Additionally, Bogut claims that his agent told him that he would probably not be traded, but it is ultimately going to come down to what owner Mark Cuban decides to do.

