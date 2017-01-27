Kim Kardashian Family Feud: Why She’s Reportedly ‘Shunning’ Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna & Caitlyn Jenner After Robbery

Kim Kardashian is allegedly caught in a feud with a number of her famous family member as she continues to deal with the fall out of her Paris robbery last October.

According to reports, Kim is supposedly not seeing eye to eye with three of her family members right now, including brother Kim Kardashian and his fiancé Blac Chyna as well as mom Kris Jenner’s former spouse Caitlyn Jenner.

Sources recently claimed that Kim and her sisters are supposedly locked in a feud with Caitlyn over the release of her new book, The Secrets of My Life, which is expected to hit shelves in April.

“It seems like the Kardashian girls want nothing to do with her anymore,” a source alleged to Radar Online of Kim and her sisters’ alleged feud with Jenner, who was famously married to Kris Jenner for 24 years before they eventually divorced in 2015, amid claims Caitlyn could expose some major Kardashian family secrets in the book.

“[Caitlyn] is definitely starting to feel rejected by them,” continued the site’s insider as the feud rumors swirl, claiming that Jenner has felt more shut out than ever following Kim’s scary robbery back in October, which saw around $10 million worth of jewelry stolen after she was robbed at gunpoint.

“She called several of them crying recently,” Radar Online claimed of Jenner. “She has never felt more alone that she does right now.”

But it’s not just Caitlyn who is reportedly feeling shut out and shunned by Kim and the rest of the Kardashian clan right now as the feud rumors hit the headlines.

Sources close to the Kardashian family are also claiming that Kim’s brother Rob is feeling the heat from his family members and is allegedly feeling pushed out from the fold over his rocky romance with fiancé Blac Chyna.

Amid reports claiming that Kim is caught in a feud with Caitlyn, Hollywood Life alleged that Blac and Rob are also on the outs with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars, claiming that Kardashian and the rest of the famous family have been “shunning” Rob and Chyna in recent weeks following their drama that ensued over the holidays.

According to a Kardashian insider, the couple, who have their own E! reality series Rob & Chyna, are supposedly noticeably “missing from the new scenes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians” because of what the site claimed is an apparent family feud between the couple and Rob’s mom and siblings.

Claiming that Khloe, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian as well as mom Kris are “shunning” Rob and Chyna, the site’s Kardashian insider claimed that the family are still feeling “divided” when it comes to Blac after Us Weekly reported in December that Chyna left Rob in seriously dramatic fashion, taking their new bay Dream with her.

“The family is still very divided since Dream’s birth and the awkward holidays,” an insider said amid the Blac and Rob feud claims. “Kris and the sisters have mixed feelings towards Rob’s relationship [with Blac] and as a result, Chyna is largely being shunned by the family.”

The apparent “shun” and feud with Kim comes after Rob took to social media on December 17 to announce that Chyna had left him, posting a number of photos and videos to Instagram and Snapchat claiming that Blac had moved out of their home and taken Dream with her.

However, Rob and Blac now appear to be back together, which is allegedly the root of Kardashian’s apparent feud with Kim and the rest of his family members.

Though the Kardashian clan haven’t confirmed the Rob, Blac and Caitlyn feud claims, none of the group are thought to have been spotted with Kim in the wake of her Paris robbery.

The Sun even revealed that the Kardashian clan jetted off to Costa Rica this week for what’s thought to be Kim’s first vacation following her robbery as the feud claims hit the headlines, and Rob, Blac and Caitlyn were reportedly nowhere to be found.

While Kim was surrounded by her famous family members – including sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner and half-sister Kylie Jenner as well as their children and significant others – Rob, Blac and Caitlyn were not spotted on the Kardashian’s big vacation, adding even more fuel to the feud accusations.

[Featured Image by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images]