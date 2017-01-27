Samsung To Release Galaxy Tab S3 Before Galaxy S8, Possibly At MWC 2017?

Aside from the recent influx of release news regarding Samsung’s next flag bearer – the Galaxy S8 – the company’s anticipated 2017 tablet, the Galaxy Tab S3, has also been making a lot of noise these days. Latest news about the tablet suggests its imminent release after being spotted on various certification and benchmarking websites.

According to long-standing release rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, the new tablet could be available during the first quarter of 2017. No specific release details have been made official yet but GSM Arena cited the possibility that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 might be the one taking the spotlight at the Mobile World Congress 2017, which is scheduled to happen from February 27 – March 2. The report noted the following.

“Since the Galaxy S8 is not going to make it to MWC this year, it could very well be the Galaxy Tab S3 that ends up the star of the show.”

A previous post on The Inquisitr revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, particularly the LTE variant bearing the model number SM-T825, already received its Wi-Fi certification courtesy of the Wi-Fi Alliance. Then a few days after, the same Tab S3 model was granted with Bluetooth certification by Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG).

And most recently, Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 was seen on GFXBench, escalating the release anticipation even more. The GFXBench sighting also revealed possible key specs of the tablet including what we can find under the hood. While earlier statements noted that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 specs sheet will include an Exynos 7420 processor, as reported by Android Soul, the benchmarking site revealed that the upcoming tablets (both the SM-T825 and SM-T820) will utilize the much better Snapdragon 820 from Qualcomm. Specific details posted on GFXBench that it will have a quad-core CPU clocked at 2.1GHz. Moreover, the Tab S3’s will take advantage of Qualcomm’s Adreno 530 as its GPU.

The specs provided on the benchmarking portal also revealed that it will come with 4GB RAM alongside 24GB storage. Moreover, at launch, it will come pre-installed with Android 7.0 Nougat. The primary camera will have 12MP lenses with features such as autofocus, HDR photo, touch focus, flash, face detection and more. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S3’s selfie snapper could come with 5MP lens sensor.

About its possible display specs, Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is expected to have a 9.6-inch screen with 20148 x 1536 resolution. If this pans out, the 2017 tablet will be 0.1-inch smaller than the Galaxy Tab S2.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Launching Date Approaches as Its Specs Unveil https://t.co/z67LIwI1xq pic.twitter.com/j7RkxGiU5a — The DroidReview (@TheDroidReview) January 27, 2017

As for those interested to know the latest release rumors for the Korean conglomerate’s 2017 highly-anticipated flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is currently purported to star in a dedicated launch event happening on March 29 in New York, according to Venture Beat. Its market release will reportedly happen less than a month after its unveiling, particularly on April 21.

Two Samsung Galaxy S8 models are slated for release, one with a 5.8-inch screen and a bigger model with a 6.2-inch display, but both are getting QHD Super AMOLED screens. These two S8 offerings are anticipated to feature the “curved edge” display.

The Galaxy S8 models, in terms of internal storage, will have 64GB baseline capacity but memory expansion of up to 256GB is possible via a microSD slot. Battery-wise, the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 could have a 3000mAh juice pack while the bigger model will purportedly be sporting a battery with 3500mAh capacity.

This is the Samsung Galaxy S8, launching March 29 https://t.co/lQZ0K0q2MA pic.twitter.com/dlusRMX4YH — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 26, 2017

Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy S8 may either be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or an Exynos SoC but all units “will have processors made using 10-nanometer fabrication methods” which improves the phone’s performance. Comparing to the Galaxy S7, the Galaxy S8 is expected to be 11 percent faster than the S7, 23 percent faster in terms of graphics processing and lastly, 20 percent more energy efficient, the report further explained.

Are you excited for the release of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 and the Galaxy S8? The Inquisitr will continue to keep you in the loop as more news arrives for these upcoming mobile devices from the Korean tech giant.

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Soho Beach House]