WWE Rumors: Royal Rumble Surprises, World Champions, Bray Wyatt Plans, Cena’s WrestleMania Opponent

The latest WWE rumors are all about the Royal Rumble 2017 as WWE heads into its most important period of the year. Just two days before the Royal Rumble, rumors are rampant over who will walk out of San Antonio with the WWE World Championships, who will win the Royal Rumble itself, and who will make surprise appearances in the 30-man battle royal.

There are eight spots still to fill in the Royal Rumble lineup. Confirmed to participate in the match so far are Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, The Undertaker, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Cesaro, Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Luke Harper, Big Show, Sami Zayn, Big Cass, Rusev, and Mojo Rawley. Over the last couple of years, a few faces from NXT have made their first main roster appearances in the huge annual match, and with so many spots open, it’s possible that more than one name from the developmental brand will appear in the Rumble.

Samoa Joe is widely expected to make his main roster bow in this year’s Royal Rumble, and he is surprisingly among the oddsmakers’ favorites to win the match and grab a title shot at WrestleMania 33. The other most-talked about names who may pop up in the Royal Rumble are NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE executive Triple H said this week it’s only a matter of time before he gets called up to Raw or SmackDown) and NXT fan favorite Tye Dillinger.

While Nakamura is still a champion in NXT, he could lose the title at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio in his main event match against Bobby Roode, or follow in Kevin Owens’ and Paige’s footsteps by emerging on the main roster while still holding NXT gold.

#OOC With the Royal Rumble approaching I hope "The Perfect 10" Tye Dillinger graces us with the number ten spot. pic.twitter.com/Q54zTX6Hts — Julliet Brooks (@Julliet_Brooks1) December 20, 2016

Some have suggested Dillinger may remain in NXT a while longer and potentially face Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship at the WrestleMania weekend TakeOver event, but others claim it’s time for Dillinger to make the step up and become part of the main roster. The Perfect 10 entering the Rumble in spot number 10 has a sense of poetry to it, after all.

Both of the WWE world championships are on the line at Royal Rumble with Kevin Owens defending the WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns, and AJ Styles attempting to keep the WWE Championship out of the oversized mitts of the record-pursuing John Cena. According to WWE rumors from the Wrestling Observer, via Cageside Seats, neither Styles or Owens are pegged to hold those championships come WrestleMania 33, so they could possibly both lose their Royal Rumble clashes. However, each brand has a pay-per-view lined up before WrestleMania 33 rolls around, so the current champions could hold onto their titles until Elimination Chamber (in Styles’ case) or Fast Lane.

Speaking of world champions, Bray Wyatt is a competitor who has long been bubbling under the main event scene waiting for a chance to take a run at the gold. Wyatt won his first title in WWE last month when The Wyatt Family captured the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship from Heath Slater and Rhyno. However, he may be lined up for bigger things this year as WWE rumors suggest that Wyatt will have a world title run in 2017.

Meanwhile, Wyatt’s fellow Wyatt Family member Randy Orton has been touted in WWE rumors as a possible Royal Rumble winner, in which case he could challenge Wyatt for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33. That suggests that Wyatt will capture the title at Elimination Chamber in two weeks.

As far as WrestleMania plans for Cena go, WWE rumors suggest there have apparently been talks about having him face Samoa Joe. The two men started their careers together and are longtime friends, so the possibility that they might finally face off at a major event is undoubtedly a tantalizing one for fans.

