‘iZombie’ Season 3 Expanding World And Focusing On Zombie Discrimination

iZombie Season 3 will focused more on expanding the universe, as well as the discrimination against zombies. Who would have thought such a thing was possible!

At the end of iZombie Season 2, Liv learned that the zombie population in Seattle is bigger than she and the viewers first believed. It was a positive move for the CW show. Many shows focus so much on the local area or the local group and forget about the world around them. While the fans want to learn more about the universe and worlds that have been created, the shows don’t get into that much detail and leave a lot of questions unanswered.

We can't wait until #iZombie returns to the CW April 4, 2017… RT if you can't either! pic.twitter.com/qlxVLB4eCs — iZombie_Superfans (@iZombie_VoTV) January 26, 2017

That doesn’t seem like it will be the case for iZombie Season 3, as the world is expanding. Co-creator Rob Thomas has shared that the 30 zombies fans already know about are just the tip of the iceberg. There are far more, making up a zombie military. The aim of this military is to make the world safer for the zombies and to end the discrimination.

According to TV Guide, Thomas says iZombie Season 3 will focus on numerous questions that zombies have in the show. Could this be the next stage of evolution and are zombies higher-functioning creatures? The aim is to keep this focus progressing throughout Season 3 and into Season 4 if the show is picked up for another year. So far, the CW has only announced its seven core fall programs, including Supernatural, Arrow, and The Flash, will be renewed for the 2017-2018 season.

iZombie Season 3 is also going to be difficult for the fans. They will be torn between the two sides, with no clear antagonist unlike previous years. While the show focuses on zombie discrimination and beating against that, fans will get to see the zombies who just want to survive. Some of them will go further than Liv wants, but it is all for the sake of survival.

There will be some very real and current events and feelings focused on throughout Season 3. Zombies are the minority in the show. They are the creatures that nobody really understands and there are still many questions surrounding them. Human instinct is to discriminate against the people/things that are unknown or misunderstood, as seen in modern day stories and actions. It appears that the topic of zombie discrimination just happens to have developed at the same time as the current affairs topic, and it was always in the plans of the show for Thomas.

iZombie Season 3 has promoted Aly Michalka to series regular. This means Liv’s best friend Peyton Charles will be featured more often and become a more integral role to the season. According to Thomas this is a good thing for the show. Before picking Michalka up as a series regular, the writers would have to include storylines to allow the character time out—the actress would have to go out for other writing gigs just in case. There was always the chance that Peyton would have to be written out. That isn’t the case anymore and it means a bigger role for the series.

One of Peyton’s storylines will be the love triangle with Ravi and Blaine, who has taken the second version of the zombie cure. This story will be focused on mostly in the first half of the season, and it doesn’t mean that Blaine will no longer have a dark side.

As for Clive, he will converse with brains in different ways. He now knows Liv’s secret (which was always in the plans) and will be able to understand her changing personality more. His comical reactions won’t disappear, though. According to actor Malcolm Goodwin, he will get to have some fun with the character now that he is in on this secret.

iZombie Season 3 returns on April 4, 2017. It will have a two-hour season premiere, picking up from where last season left off.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]