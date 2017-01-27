Migos To Replace Lady Gaga At Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show? ‘Culture’ Rappers Have Petition Backing The Cause

When Super Bowl 2017 halftime show arrives, will Migos replace singer Lady Gaga on stage? If fans of the hip-hop stars have their way, that could be the case. There is a petition gaining some ground in favor of the rappers, who just recently released their latest album. Will it be enough to take over the stage from Gaga and possibly have some other major hip-hop stars also performing? Here’s a look at the latest involving the Migos Super Bowl 2017 halftime show petition and its chances of dethroning Lady Gaga as this year’s halftime act.

According to HipHopDX in their report on Friday, the petition was originally started up by a man named Justin Good. The concept behind the petition is the fact that the Atlanta Falcons will be one of the teams represented in this year’s Super Bowl 51 which will take place in Houston, Texas at the NRG Stadium. As it stands, pop singer Lady Gaga is the musician who will take the stage for this year’s halftime show, unless the petition Good started gains a lot of ground.

It’s being argued that the halftime show should include some hip-hop acts, rather than the already scheduled performer.

“Two of the TRILLEST hip hop communities under ONE ROOF. Your entertainment choices have to change right now.”

The main argument behind the petition is about musical choice based on the fact that Atlanta and Houston have two of the largest hip-hop communities in the country. Therefore, it would make sense that many hip-hop fans would want to see these musical choices from the genre included. As XXL Mag notes, the halftime show wouldn’t just include the group Migos on stage, as there would be several other top acts from the hip-hop genre.

These would include performances at a pre-show by hip-hop stars Rae Sremmund, Gucci Mane, Goodie Mob, Ludacris, and Young Jeezy. Andre 3000 of Outkast and singer Erykah Badu would sing the National Anthem. Migos would take the stage as the main Super Bowl 2017 halftime show performer, but several other major acts from the genre would join in including Future, Outkast, Bun-B and even, Jay-Z.

The petition certainly seems optimistic for all of that major star power to appear on stage, but it’s also getting a lot of co-signers on the idea. As of this report, the petition at Change.org has gained over 9,000 signatures and is heading to break the 10,000 mark. There are also comments from fans about why they’d prefer not to have Lady Gaga perform, and a message for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to take a look at the petition.

Migos, a group from Lawrenceville, Georgia consists of the solo rappers Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff. The trio formed in 2009, but their first major hit, “Versace” came out in 2013. More recently, it’s been all about “Bad and Boujee.” The chart-topping single is among the latest hip-hop anthems and also has helped launched a brand new LP.

In great timing for the group and petition, they released their new album Culture today. The album, which features the hit song “Bad and Boujee” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, has already climbed to the top of the album charts on iTunes for digital music sales. The single itself is also on top of iTunes hip-hop songs chart, so the group probably has plenty of exposure, and would gain a lot more if they managed to get on stage for the halftime show.

At past Super Bowl halftime shows, there have been a few hip-hop acts represented. These include hip-hop artist Missy Elliott and R&B singer Beyonce Knowles. Beyonce, who was born in Houston, took the stage as the main performer for Super Bowl XLVII back in 2013. Missy Elliott joined as part of the Super Bowl XLIX halftime show back in 2015, performing various hits such as “Get Ur Freak On” and “Work It.”

As for Migos, the group may have the backing of a lot of petitioner signatures, but with the Super Bowl a bit over a week away, it probably will be hard to actually change this year’s scheduled halftime show performer. However, just bringing this sort of idea out there and hopefully gaining the attention of others could help the cause for future editions of the Super Bowl to include the hip-hop genre as the main act.

[Featured Image by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images]