‘Real Housewives’ Vagina Lawsuit: ‘RHOM’ Joanna Krupa Demanding ‘RHOBH’ Brandi Glanville Hand Over Financial Docs

The Real Housewives former cast members, Real Housewives of Miami’s Joanna Krupa and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Brandi Glanville, are at war. Krupa is demanding Glanville hand over her financial records to see how much money she will demand from Brandi in the “smelly” vagina lawsuit.

The Real Housewives of Miami star Joanna Krupa is not taking the comments that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville made about her “smelly” vagina very lightly. According to TMZ, Krupa is requesting Glanville’s balance sheets, bank accounts, and tax returns. Plus, any other gifts with a value of over $1,000.

☺️???? A photo posted by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Jan 26, 2017 at 8:19am PST

This move by Krupa comes just after a judge ordered The Real Housewives of Miami star to hand over her gynecological records to help prove or disprove the smell.

The vagina lawsuit is currently in the “discovery phase” of the lawsuit and documents are being collected to support each side.

Joanna Krupa’s lawyer, Raymond J. Rafool, claims that they intend to “punish” Brandi Glanville for her “vile” comment made on a November 2013 episode of Watch What Happens Live.

People reported that the papers were filed in Miami-Dade County on January 22.

“[Glanville] knowingly made false and malicious statement that Mrs. Krupa had sexual relations with Mohamed Hadid while Mr. Hadid was in an intact marriage to Yolanda Foster.”

Brandi claimed that Mohamed Hadid told her that Krupa’s “p***y smelled.”

So how'd everyone feel about the scores last night for mine and @deansheremet's first time cooking? #mykitchenrules #teambrandean A video posted by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:32pm PST

On December 16, 2014, Brandi Glanville made another comment on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live YouTube channel.

“You can’t help the odor situation.”

To make matters worse, Brandi also spoke poorly about Krupa on Howard Stern’s show.

On January 6, The Real Housewives of Miami star demanded that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star make a public apology and warned that if she did not, she would file a slander suit.

“Mrs. Krupa … is a model, celebrity, actress, animal activist, public personality and television personality whose public persona and image are important to her.”

❤️???????????????? #bonvoyage ✈️ #jetlag #Joannakrupa A photo posted by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Jan 16, 2017 at 7:31am PST

According to Daily Mail, Krupa is seeking “$2 million in punitive damages.”

The Real Housewives of Miami is claiming that she went through “emotional distress” and that it damaged her image to the point where “it hurt her ability to get work in the entertainment industry.”

More Bravo celebrities may be pulled into the “smelly” vagina lawsuit to serve as witnesses.

@jennifergimenez Happy days BFFS FOREVER EVA! ❤️❤️❤️#fbf❤️ A photo posted by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on Dec 2, 2016 at 1:45pm PST

Joanna Krupa will be required to turn in any communication she had with Lisa Vanderpump, Mohamed Hadid, and Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen.

The Real Housewives of Miami star was also required to list everyone who had knowledge which included Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Kyle Richards and Krupa’s former RHOM cast mates Alexia Echevarria and Adriana De Moura.

Krupa recently got a lot of backlash after uploading a seemingly nude photo to Instagram.

Despite her comment saying that she was wearing nude underwear, Krupa uploaded another post of the photo, zoomed in, so that viewers were able to see the outline of her underwear line.

The mystery about my panties… solved! ????????????????. Can u see ???? me now?! Lol . The jokes on u???????? #opticalillusion A photo posted by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Jan 23, 2017 at 12:50pm PST

