Alien Abduction ‘Proof’ Caught On Google Earth Debunked By UFO Hoax-Buster

A self-identified UFO hoax-buster has offered an explanation to debunk the rather wild story of John Mooner, the man from Devon, England, who this week claimed that he had been abducted by aliens and had proof of the abduction — and proof he had been involved in a fistfight with an alien — that he had uncovered on Google Earth. UFO Of Interest says that Mooner’s “proof” of alien abduction, the so-called UFOs that were, according to him, sent to pick him up, were nothing more than “reflections” of sunlight off glass structures in the area.

RT reported January 24 that the website UFO Of Interest, a self-styled investigative debunker of alien and UFO hoaxes, conspiracies, and misinformation, had presented evidence that the three UFOs that John Mooner had claimed were en route to his home in Devon to get him were just three flashes of reflected sunlight off of glass structures.

“The alleged UFOs are just a glass structure reflecting the Sun,” UFO of Interest told RT. “If we search the previous old satellite images by Google Earth taken in the same area, we can see better these glass structures. The image has gone viral quickly and it was easy for me to find the exact place on Google Earth.”

In support of the debunking, UFO Of Interest provided RT with Google Earth images that matched Mooner’s originals. Additionally, they also presented images of two conservatories in the same position where Mooner had claimed the UFOs were located.

The Google Earth images presented by John Mooner accompanied the man’s fantastic story on Monday, originally reported by the Torquay Herald Express. The Devon resident said that he did not recall the actual incident itself, but he knew that he had experienced “sporadic episodes of missing time throughout the year of 2016 and going back through the previous years.”

Suspicious, he decided to access Google Earth and see if there might be something of note that the popular geographical virtual imaging program might have captured. Mooner admitted he was stunned.

“I was left speechless by what I saw. The satellite has captured a real alien abduction taking place. The shocking thing about this was that it’s me being abducted by a grey alien and the satellite image clearly shows me trying to fight off the grey alien by punching it in the face.”

For those unfamiliar with common UFO vernacular, one of the more recurrent alien figures in alien and UFO research is the “Grey,” which is a being usually described as having gray skin (hence the moniker), a humanoid frame, and a somewhat bulbous head with large, often oval and black, eyes. According to the 1995 book Close Encounters Of The Fourth Kind by C. B. D. Bryan, 43 percent of all alien encounters occurred with a “Grey” alien, or a variation thereof.

In his narrative, Mooner said he noticed in the Google Earth images three UFOs, arranged at different altitudes, that appeared to be headed in his direction.

“The UFO that appears to be at the highest altitude has a green light emanating from it and appears to be leaving a faint contrail with a red glow behind it,” he said. “The other two UFOs are glowing white.”

Mooner had a theory as to what the UFOs were about to do.

“I think that the UFOs were coming to pick me up with the grey alien. I was abducted and this satellite image is proof.”

It is as yet unclear how John Mooner will digest the debunking of his UFOs, which seems to seriously undermine the foundation of his alien abduction adventure. But he has had experience at dealing with skeptics before.

