Scheana Marie Blames Katie Maloney’s Bridal Shower Drama On Impending Divorce?

Scheana Marie and her co-stars were seen at odds during Monday night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules due to the expenses involved in Katie Maloney’s bridal shower, but in a new interview, the reality star is suggesting there was much more to the story.

During the latest episode of the Bravo reality series, Scheana Marie complained about the high costs of Maloney’s shower, which was held at a rented home in Eagle Rock, California, and said that she shouldn’t be required to pay for things she hadn’t agreed to. After speaking to Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute about her concerns, Scheana Marie went to Maloney herself, who was shocked that she would come to her with her financial issues ahead of her big day. As Maloney pointed out, she was focusing on her big day and didn’t want to be dragged into the drama of her bridal shower, which should have been handled solely by her bridesmaids.

After the episode aired, Scheana Marie appeared on Maria Menounos’ radio show, Conversations with Maria Menounos, where she agreed that her behavior was “tacky” as many had claimed.

“I never meant to get Katie involved in that. It was very tacky. I agree with everyone who tweeted me about that. It was just I was at a breaking point with so many things this past summer, and a lot of things just came out wrong,” she said, according to a report by Bravo’s The Daily Dish on January 27.

“It was tacky. I shouldn’t have brought it up to Katie. We were in a conversation. It was just kind of like word vomit,” Scheana Marie continued, revealing that the stress between her and her husband, Mike Shay, only added to her frustrations.

“He’s running up my credit card bills and taking money out of our savings account and all of this. So I’m like, I can’t afford to spend thousands of dollars on a bridal shower when my husband’s already taking it from me,” she explained.

Although Scheana Marie admits that her behavior wasn’t idea, she still doesn’t feel that a bridal shower should cost $3,000.

“I’m sorry, a three-hour bridal shower should not cost three grand. That’s insane to me,” she told Menounos. “Like, that’s just crazy. And to think we’re going to split it three ways because we make more money out of the bridesmaids, that’s also not fair. I didn’t agree to that. I could have also gotten us a beautiful house for free. We could have had it at a gorgeous patio in a restaurant for free. So it was frustrating to me.”

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay got engaged during Vanderpump Rules Season 2 and married during Season 3, but by Season 4, they were seemingly on the outs due to Shay’s use of pills and expensive boozing. Then, during filming on Season 5, they parted ways and announced plans for divorce.

While Scheana Marie has addressed her split publicly numerous times since her and Mike Shay’s December announcement, fans will soon be seeing more of what led up to her divorce on Vanderpump Rules. In the meantime, Mike Shay is staying silent on his social media pages. Although many have suspected the reality star and musician may release a statement about his split, especially considering the negative comments that have been made about him by a number of his co-stars, he has yet to do so. Instead, he’s focused on his career.

To see more of Scheana Marie and her family, including her soon-to-be ex-husband Mike Shay, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]