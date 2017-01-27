Pence Speaks At March For Life: ‘Life Is Winning’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Liz Kelley and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Vice President Mike Pence fired up a crowd today at March for Life in Washington, D.C. This marks a pivotal moment in the history of the pro-life movement. VP Pence is the highest-ranking official to ever speak to the group in person. The Inquisitr reported on Friday that former presidents Reagan and George W. Bush both addressed the movement at past marches, but always via video. The speech took place at the Washington Monument, and, even though the weather was bracing today in D.C., thousands braved the cold to listen and support their cause, CNN noted. Throughout his speech, Pence emphasized his opinion that “life is winning,” Fox News reported. The VP is known to be a devout Christian and strong conservative, as well as a passionate pro-life advocate.

“Life is winning in America and today is a celebration in that progress. We’ve come to a historic moment in the cause of life and we must approach it with with compassion for every American. Life is winning in America because of you.” https://twitter.com/theblaze/status/825046899015172096

Mike Pence supported his argument for life by referencing the First Amendment. He claimed the Right for Life comes back to what our forefathers penned back in the 18th century. That we are “endowed by our Creator” with rights — inherent rights — that include “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” According to the news source, he also encouraged the movement to focus on love.

“Let this movement be known for love. Not anger. For compassion. Not confrontation.”

This year’s March for Life was the third major event to take place in Washington this month, Fox News further noted. The crowd was made up of supporters from around the country. Many activists at the event emphasized that there was nowhere else that they would rather be than at the March for Life. In fact, most insisted that the March was a must and that missing it was not even an option for them. More than one noted that they feel like they are representing a generation, citing the well-known motto of the pro-life movement: that they are the “pro-life generation.”

A protest without profanity, vulgarity, violence, hate or arson?!? Must not be a liberal protest. #MarchForLife ???????? pic.twitter.com/Iy4Cp4oopp — Alaskans4Trump ???????? (@Alaskans4Trump) January 27, 2017

Pence referenced the pro-life majorities in Congress. He noted that these people were elected by the citizens of this great and noble country. Here, Vice President Pence makes a just point: we can all argue about the 3 million mystery votes the whole day long, but in the end, the people we voted into the House and Senate says a lot about where we stand as a nation. The Washington Post reported that he emphatically told the crowd to stay strong in their fight.

“We will not grow weary. We will not rest, until we restore a culture of life in America for ourselves and our posterity.” https://twitter.com/TheBeat_Boss/status/824996525650694144

Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s counselor and strategist, also argued for the Right to Life, insisting that it is our “God-given right.”

“It is no coincidence that the first rights stated in the Declaration of Independence is the right to life. It is a right. It is not a privilege. It is not a choice. It is God-given. It is unique, and it is beautiful.”

Conway has often openly spoken up about her pro-life stance. Not only that, but she has also backed President Trump’s anti-abortion sentiments. Many people have accused the Trump administration for being biased. And it’s true: numerous individuals in the administration (and speaking for the administration, such as Conway and Sean Spicer) are indeed pro-life.

