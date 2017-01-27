‘Riverdale’ Spoilers: Archie Is Hooking Up With A Teacher Who Had A Hand In The Murder?

It’s not easy to try to pull off a comic book adaptation of anything — just as DC Comics — and after years in “development hell” of the Archie comics, Riverdale was unleashed yesterday to much excitement and rave reviews. And now, the latest Riverdale spoilers suggest that the upcoming episodes will feature even more sex, drama, and intrigue than ever before.

TWO HOURS until the debut of @CW_Riverdale on The CW! Follow along with us on Twitter as we live-tweet the premiere! #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/5VdoRBEZf0 — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) January 27, 2017

Warning: this article contains spoilers. Please do not read this article if you do not wish to read Riverdale spoilers.

According to Vulture‘s latest round of Riverdale spoilers, for more than 70 years, the Archie comics have avoided sensitive subjects. But that all changed in 2010, when they introduced the first openly gay character — Kevin Keller, played by Casey Cott — who happens to be Betty’s best friend and the son of the town sheriff. It’s safe to say, then, that he knows more about the murder than he’s letting on.

But the biggest change from the comics is that Mrs. Grundy is…well…an interesting character.

“In Riverdale, well, let’s just say she’s a nubile, thirtysomething sexual predator whose hobbies include playing the cello and committing statutory rape with teenage boys — which means she can ruin people’s childhoods both textually and meta-textually.”

#Riverdale premiers tomorrow you little babies. It's at 9 pm so ask mommy and daddy if you can stay up and watch. pic.twitter.com/3neW1PBErp — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) January 26, 2017

And according to the latest Riverdale spoilers from EconoTimes, Archie is hooking up with Mrs. Grundy (that’s one way to pass an algebra test), who may also have had a hand in the murder of his friend, Jason Blossom. But he’s not about to come forward with what he knows, because he doesn’t want to reveal the fact that he’s having an affair with his teacher.

Showrunner Robert Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed that we, as the fans, and the characters he’s brought to life on the small screen, will all have to deal with repercussions of this very soon.

“”No one loves these characters more than I do. And no one is more protective of these characters than I will be. So everything we do that feels a little taboo-breaking we vet and make sure that it is emotional, that it’s real, and that we embrace the consequences of whatever action is happening.”

Who Done It? One week from 2nite the new must see guilty pleasure premieres! @CW_Riverdale Thurs 9/8c @Trevor_Stines https://t.co/PnuPn92ohj pic.twitter.com/EL2AnJIHVh — Brad Everett Young (@BradEYoung) January 20, 2017

Finally, according to the latest Riverdale spoilers from the International Business Times, Cole Sprouse — who plays Jughead — is going to be playing a much more sinister role in the show in the episodes to come.

As the narrator of all the things he — and his friends — did last summer, one of the biggest things he’s concerned about is who killed Jason Blossom. And while Cheryl, his sister, is claiming that she had no part in the murder — and that he died while swimming in Sweetwater River — Jughead doesn’t believe her.

However, no one believes Jughead, either — he’s seen as a depressed loner who doesn’t have many friends, and his entire narration is based solely on his observations. He’s also writing a novel about the experiences over the summer, so his motives are questionable as well.

for anyone that wants them: hq stills from riverdale episode 2 https://t.co/LyvyvKuvlC pic.twitter.com/V2tyN1rsy0 — sophie (@adelaidekane_) January 18, 2017

What do you think of the latest Riverdale spoilers? Do you believe that Jughead has a more sinister part in the murder of Jason Blossom than he’s letting on, or do you believe that Archie had a hand in it, too?

Leave your thoughts about the latest Riverdale spoilers in the comments below.

[Featured Image by The CW]