‘Walking Dead’ Season 7 Spoilers: One Fan Favorite Returns, Another Dies?

Season 7 of The Walking Dead has been an interesting one. First it broke our hearts and made our stomachs churn. It made some of us angry. Then the post-zombie apocalypse world was turned upside down when our hero, Rick Grimes, lost all faith and will to fight. Daryl also lost his faith and will to fight, but he was also tortured both physically and mentally as Negan and the Saviors played mind games with him. He spent months ruminating over the part he played in the death of Glenn. Some fans found all this emotionally exhausting. Others found it boring and tedious. In the mid-season finale, Rick and his crew got their mojo back. We saw he and Daryl reunite and the whole group decide to fight Negan. The old Walking Dead spirit seems to have returned, which is music the ears of fans. But there are signs that we may see the death of another favorite character, and in a way that will do a real job on your emotions as a character we haven’t seen for a while comes back for the finale. Spoilers start under the photo.

In case you haven’t heard yet, one of the Walking Dead actresses has accepted a role on a new series – Star Trek: Discovery. Yep, Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Sasha, will star on the show, and everyone is being very cryptic in their comments about what that means for her role on TWD. The folks over at Entertainment Weekly recently asked Martin-Green what the Star Trek gig would mean for her future on The Walking Dead. Here’s what she said.

“Well, I can’t say anything. I can say that the story is as impactful and powerful and dynamic as it always has been, and there’s nothing to worry about where that’s concerned.”

And showrunner Scott Gimple said,

“Sonequa Martin-Green can do anything… She can fulfill the duties of a Lieutenant Commander on a Constitution-class starship whilst battling walkers, Saviors, and whatever gets in Sasha’s way. We’ve had to juggle before. I will certainly juggle for Star Trek any day of the week. Okay, maybe not on Sunday.”

Hmmm. So what exactly does that mean? Well, those who read the comics on which The Walking Dead is based have a theory.

Sasha is not a character in the Walking Dead comics. She, like Daryl, was created for the television show. Her relationship with Abraham, however, is very similar to the one that a character named Holly has in the comics. Holly meets her death during the attack on the Sanctuary, and some are speculating that the same will happen to Sasha. That’s one theory. Fan site The Spoiling Dead has another theory, which they aren’t fully sharing at this point, but they describe it as a variation on the comicbook death of Holly. They believe that Sasha will die in the season finale of The Walking Dead, just not in the exact same way that Holly did.

So what about the return of a Walking Dead character we haven’t seen in a while. Well, there has been talk, on The Spoiling Dead and other pages, that Abraham is returning for the Season 7 finale. This also gives more credence to the idea that Sasha won’t be returning for Season 8. It also means that you better have a box or two of tissues nearby when it all goes down as his appearance probably means we’re going to see flashbacks of them together, and it will be heartbreaking.

Season 7 of The Walking Dead has eight episodes, the first of which will air on Sunday, February 11 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

