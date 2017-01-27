Josh Altman And Heather Bilyeu Baby: ‘MDLLA’ Couple Reveals Daughter’s Name

Josh Altman is one busy man, but it sounds like he will be even more busy in a few weeks. His wife, Heather, is nearing her third trimester of pregnancy, and before long, their daughter will be joining them in Los Angeles and learning all about how to make deals in California. It was just over a year ago that Altman was engaged and planning a wedding with Heather. These two have come a long way as they had already canceled their wedding once, because they were simply too busy to plan a wedding and Heather questioned whether Josh really wanted their relationship and really wanted the future they had talked about.

According to a new Bravo report, Josh Altman is now revealing that he’s very excited about becoming a father. He announced the baby news over the summer, where he also revealed that he and Heather were expecting a little baby girl. They have been keeping details about their daughter private, but it sounds like they have been planning everything from the nursery to figuring out her name.

The couple only has nine weeks left before their daughter arrives and they have just had their baby shower a few weeks ago. And it was during this event that Josh Altman and Heather revealed their daughter’s name; Alexis Kerry Altman. And shortly after celebrating the baby shower, Josh posted a picture of him dragging a huge stuffed giraffe into his home to help out with the nursery. But he trusts that Heather has full control over the nursery.

“If I’m correct ’cause, this is not my department, lots of pinks and grays,” Josh Altman has told Bravo about his involvement in the design of the baby’s room, adding, “I’m pretty sure we had seen some stuff at Restoration Hardware Baby and that was kind of the direction we were going in. But I have no idea.”

A few years ago, Josh and Heather were engaged and she was trying to plan a wedding. They were filming Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles at the time, and she was trying to book cake tastings and meetings to suit Josh. But Altman didn’t put the wedding as a top priority and the wedding date was eventually moved.

But one day when Josh realized that Heather was disappointed in him and possibly on her way out the door, he decided to set the date. And they stuck to that date, as they got married in Aspen in April of 2016. It was just months later that they found out they were expecting a baby, something that was featured on Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles. Just over a year ago, Altman opened up about how excited he was about the future and it sounds like plenty has changed since he wrote his thoughts down in late 2015.

Bravo Stars Josh Altman & Heather Bilyeu Celebrate Baby Shower | E! News https://t.co/kD8SbKP317 pic.twitter.com/gmGlIl7pcK — Rincon Fashion (@Rincon_Fashion) January 24, 2017

“I love my team at The Altman Brothers, and I am so blessed to be able to run this amazing business with my brother Matt. As kids we dreamed of working together and here we are now, in a city where we arrived only 12 short years ago with no money and no connections, and we climbed to the top of the real estate world to become number one! I couldn’t have done it without an amazing family and support team. My fiancé Heather is the best, and I’m so excited for what the future holds for us. My parents are always there for me and continue to teach me that the most important and precious thing in life is your family,” Josh Altman explained in his Bravo blog for Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles back in December 2015.

What do you think of Josh Altman and Heather’s name for their daughter? Do you think Alexis Kerry Altman is the perfect name for a top real-estate agent who will make her parents proud?

[Featured Image by Todd Oren/Getty Images for P.S. Arts]