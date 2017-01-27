Sharon Stone Age-Defying Bikini Body On Display As She Paints With Water Colors, Channels Inner Muse

Sharon Stone does not age and looks forever young in the latest bikini snap. As if channeling her inner muse, Stone rocks a sexy two-piece swimsuit while painting with watercolors and shows off her toned pins once again.

Sharon Stone is 58-years-old, but by all accounts, the Single White Female actress is aging gracefully. Sharon appears in an image that shows her by the sea during a retreat from the hustle and bustle of being a mommy, rehearsing for upcoming projects, and the promotion that goes with the job.

In one snap, Stone dons a black bikini number while sitting in a lounge chair resting in shallow pool water. The ocean is seen in the background of the retreat photo. She sports a pair of sunglasses and wears her hair short and cropped.

In the brilliant sun, the mommy of three appears relaxed as she paints in watercolor near a canopy of trees. In a second pic, Sharon Stone displays her iconic legs that sit in the backdrop of the surf and a sun-drenched sky.

People says Sharon prefers a bikini in place of regular clothes when she works on DIY projects.

“There was that time she restored an oversize picnic table (a gift from her late father) wearing only a teeny-tiny, paisley-printed two-piece.”

The Muse (1999) is an Albert Brooks-directed film that stars Brooks, Sharon Stone, Andie MacDowell, Cybill Shepherd and Jeff Bridges, according to IMDb.

The film is a comedy about a screenwriter (Brooks) who has lost his mojo and needs some creative inspiration. As the summary says, he enlists the help of Stone, “even if it’s the mythical Zeus’s Daughter.” He jump starts his career and gets the juices flowing again, but Stone’s character gave him more than he bargained for, which turns his life upside down.

Sharon Stone dons a bikini and gets out and about whenever time permits. The Basic Instinct star understands the need to balance work and life, and she has a near-death experience to thank.

In 2001, Stone suffered a series of health and personal setbacks. Stone suffered a stroke and serious brain bleed. During her long recovery, Sharon lost custody of her adopted son, Roan, from a bitter divorce in 2004; she was married to journalist Phil Bronstein, her second husband, according to an ET News report.

Stone and Bronstein were married since 1998 and split due to “irreconcilable differences.” Stone adopted two more children later; Laird Vonne in 2005 and Quinn Kelly Stone a year later.

Sharon credits her decision to adopt with helping her recover from her health challenges and the split from her husband.

Last year, Sharon Stone starred in TNT‘s action drama, Agent X. Stone admits to losing time and money after her health scare. Still, she never lost sight of the bigger picture and depended on her inner strength. In the end, the children helped her through the difficult times.

“In all the years you spend recovering, you lose your place in line in your life. You get behind financially, you get behind in your career, you’re not at the top of the list anymore for anything. So I think the fact that people understand — when you have a heart attack, a stroke, cancer, whatever — that you not only have to deal with your health and your family, but you have to start over again once you are well.”

It’s been a while since Sharon has been open to dating. However, since her boys have gotten older, she’s considered putting out feelers. In her own words, Sharon says she’s “available for dating” again.

