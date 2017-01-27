‘Toy Story 4’ Release Date Pushed Back, With ‘Incredibles 2’ Taking Priority

Toy Story 4 is still definitely on the agenda, and ASZ News reports that the fourth installment of the Toy Story film series may be a love story between Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) and Bo Peep (voiced by Annie Potts). Fans may recall that in Toy Story 2, Woody and Bo Peep almost kissed in one scene.

It’s been a long six years since fans eagerly lined up watch Toy Story 3, and Toy Story 4 has been in the pipeline for a long time; however, if the rumors are true, then the new movie will be well worth waiting for.

John Lasseter, the director of the original Toy Story films, is reportedly very excited about directing the fourth installment of the Toy Story series, admitting he has a new and great idea for the upcoming movie. Apparently, Toy Story 4 will revolve around the love story between Woody and Bo Peep, and there will be new characters entering the story.

One rumor is an easy-going mom will enter the story, to be voiced by Patricia Arquette.

Another rumor is that the fourth movie will showcase the personal life of Andy (voiced by John Morris). Fans of Toy Story will know that Andy was raised by his mom, and speculation is rife that we’ll now see the father of Woody’s beloved owner – and perhaps even a family reunion! As far as it is known at the moment, the release date for Toy Story 4 is tentatively set for June, 2019.

According to the University Herald, Pixar reported that The Incredibles 2 has actually switched places with Toy Story 4, with The Incredibles now being released in 2018 and the release of Toy Story 4 being moved to June 21st, 2019.

Obviously, fans of the Toy Story franchise were devastated to hear this news. When Toy Story 3 came out in 2010, it became the highest grossing Pixar film ever, bringing in $1.1 billion worldwide, and still today the Toy Story series is a much-loved family favorite.

When appearing on the Graham Norton Show, Tom Hanks confirmed that he recorded his part as Woody back in 2015.

Ecumenical News reports that many fans consider Toy Story 3 to be the best of all the Toy Story movies, probably because it included some heart-wrenching scenes, like when Andy gave his toys to Bonnie and recalled how Woody became such an important part of his childhood.

It’s already common knowledge that Toy Story 4 will feature a romance between Woody and Bo-Peep; however, even though most fans are eagerly awaiting the new movie, some have doubts as to whether the sequel can surpass Toy Story 3‘s performance when it comes to the art of storytelling.

With the Woody/Bo-Peep love story, the possible introduction of Andy’s dad and Andy’s parents reuniting, there certainly seems to be some very emotional moments in the offing. Only time will tell if Toy Story 4 will be as popular as its predecessors.

Fab Newz reports that the first Toy Story movie hit screens back in 1995, making Buzz and Woody popular household characters for many kids in the 90s. Since that time, millions of children (and adults) have loved the Toy Story movies, so it’s not surprising that the impending release of Toy Story 4 is so exciting to so many people.

To be directed by John Lasseter and co-directed by Josh Cooley, Toy Story 4 has reportedly been written by Lasseter, Pete Docter, Andrew Stanton, and Lee Unkrich, who conceived the story for the first film in the franchise.

“We love these characters so much; they are like family to us. We don’t want to do anything with them unless it lives up to or surpasses what’s gone before. Toy Story 3 ended Woody and Buzz’s story with Andy so perfectly that for a long time, we never even talked about doing another Toy Story movie. But when Andrew, Pete, Lee and I came up with this new idea, I just could not stop thinking about it. It was so exciting to me, I knew we had to make this movie — and I wanted to direct it myself.”

The casting for Toy Story 4 includes Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Don Rickles as Mr. Potato Head, Kristen Schaal as Trixie, Laurie Metcalf as Andy’s mom, and Patricia Arquette. In addition, there are speculations that Annie Potts will make a comeback to voice Bo Peep.

The Christian Times reported that Nat Berman from TV Overmind believes the much-anticipated Toy Story 4 may even be delayed one more time.

However, he’s also predicted that when Toy Story 4 is finally released, it could well gross over $2 billion, which puts it in the territory of movies like Titanic, Avatar, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

It seems there’s still a while to wait before the release of Toy Story 4, but based solely on the track record of this film franchise; the wait will probably be well worth it.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]