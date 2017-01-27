World War 3 News: Mikhail Gorbachev’s Chilling Prediction, ‘The World Is Preparing For War’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Alan Ewart and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The world is preparing for World War 3. As previously reported in the Inquisitr, tensions between the U.S. and Russia have been increasing. Newly inaugurated president Donald Trump has acted to decrease tensions between the U.S. and Russia, but at the same time, Trump’s comments about China have raised tensions in the South China sea. President Trump’s comments about Islamic terrorism, and the banning of immigration from countries in the Middle East, will do little to ease enmity in that region.

President Trump’s announcement, that he will instigate a new “Star Wars” missile defense system, are just one indication that we could be on the brink of a new Cold War. Some sections of the media have been branding Donald Trump, as a danger to world peace, ever since he won November’s presidential election. CNBC claimed that Trump is “the most dangerous man in the world,” whose “superficial and childlike understanding of the [NATO] alliance” puts the U.S., and her allies in grave danger.

According to the Independent, former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev, believes that the current political situation, across the planet, indicates that the world is preparing for World War 3. Gorbachev claims that both Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are embarking on a new “nuclear arms race,” as a result of the “militarization of politics.”

President Gorbachev was the man responsible for the breakup of the Soviet bloc during the period that became known as Glasnost. Under Gorbachev’s leadership, the Iron Curtain came down, and the threat of World War 3 receded.

“The world today is overwhelmed with problems. Policymakers seem to be confused and at a loss. But no problem is more urgent today than the militarization of politics and the new arms race. Stopping and reversing this ruinous race must be our top priority.” “The current situation is too dangerous. Politicians and military leaders sound increasingly belligerent and defense doctrines more dangerous.” “Commentators and TV personalities are joining the bellicose chorus. It all looks as if the world is preparing for war.”

According To The Doomsday Clock We Really Are On The Brink Of World War 3?

We would all like to think that diplomacy will prevail and that the threat of World War 3 will recede. A new World War may not be imminent, but scientists believe that there is a real danger. The BBC report that “the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (BPA) moved the minute hand of the symbolic Doomsday Clock from three minutes to two-and-a-half minutes to midnight.”

The minute hand on the Doomsday Clock symbolically represents how close the world is to Armageddon. The threat of war, climate change and world political events are all taken into consideration, to give an indication as to the level of threat to human existence.

The Doomsday Clock now sits closer to midnight than at any time since 1953 when the U.S. and Russia were posturing over Hydrogen Bomb tests. The BPA lay the blame for the Doomsday Clock moving closer to midnight squarely at the feet of Donald Trump.

“Disturbing comments about the use and proliferation of nuclear weapons made by Donald Trump, as well as the expressed disbelief in the overwhelming scientific consensus on climate change by both Trump and several of his cabinet appointees, affected the Board’s decision, as did the emergence of strident nationalism worldwide.”

Interestingly, the BPA only moved the Doomsday Clock forward by 30-seconds, something it has never done before. They say that this is because Trump has just taken office, and that his full cabinet team are not yet in office. Worryingly, this may mean that the minute-hand of the Doomsday Clock may move closer still to midnight in the coming months.

BPA scientists clearly believe that the threat of World War 3 is very real. That fear is driven by climate change and nuclear proliferation. Let’s hope that World War 3 is averted, and that Trump and Putin find a way to turn the Doomsday Clock back to 17-minutes-to-midnight, where it stood in 1991, after the fall of the Soviet Union.

[Featured Image by Ivan Sekretarev/AP]