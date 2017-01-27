First Lady Melania Trump is back in the news on Friday, January 27, with certain portions the public continuing to express their concern over the activities that cameras caught one week ago today, when President Donald Trump experienced his inauguration into leadership of the U.S. During the long day and night, photos and videos caught interactions between Mr. and Mrs. Trump that resulted in people on social media embarking upon the hashtag #FreeMelania and body language experts examining Melania’s every move — as reported by the Inquisitr — as related to her husband, as seen in the photos and videos below.

‘Huffington Post’ Essay About Melania Trump Alleges Emotional Abuse – Gets 49,000 Facebook Likes [Video] President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball

Melania Trump

President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball

President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball

Melania Trump

President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball

President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball

President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball

Body Language Melania Trump Donald Trump 39

President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball

President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball

President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball

Body Language Melania Trump Donald Trump 3

Body Language Melania Trump Donald Trump 4

President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball

Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump

President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball

President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball

President Trump at Liberty Ball in Washington, D. C.

Melania Trump

President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball

President Donald Trump Attends Commander In Chief Ball

President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball

President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball

President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball

President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball

President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball

Body Language Melania Trump Donald Trump 21

President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball

President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball

President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball

President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball

President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball

President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball

Body Language Melania Trump Donald Trump 25

President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball

President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball

President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball

President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball

President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball

President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball

President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball

Body Language Melania Trump Donald Trump 34

President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball

President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball

President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball

Body Language Melania Trump Donald Trump 41

President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball

Body Language Melania Trump Donald Trump 36

President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball

President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball

President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball

President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball

President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball

President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball

President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball

President Trump at Liberty Ball in Washington, D. C.

Body Language Melania Trump Donald Trump 54

President Trump at Liberty Ball in Washington, D. C.

Body Language Melania Trump Donald Trump 56

Body Language Melania Trump Donald Trump 61

President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Liberty Ball

Body Language Melania Trump Donald Trump 57

President Trump at the Freedom Ball Ball in Washington, D. C.

President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Liberty Ball

President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Liberty Ball

President Trump at the Freedom Ball Ball in Washington, D. C.

President Trump at the Freedom Ball Ball in Washington, D. C.

Body Language Melania Trump Donald Trump 72

President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball

Body Language Melania Trump Donald Trump 73

Body Language Melania Trump Donald Trump 59

Body Language Melania Trump Donald Trump 67

President Trump at the Freedom Ball Ball in Washington, D. C.

President Trump at the Freedom Ball Ball in Washington, D. C.

Body Language Melania Trump Donald Trump 69

Body Language Melania Trump Donald Trump 70

President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball

President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball

That hubbub hasn’t died down seven days after the inauguration of Mr. Trump. Instead, the jokes and GIFs and quips about Mrs. Trump’s reaction have turned into serious inquiries being asked about Melania’s state of being. One opinion article, simply titled “Melania, Are You Okay?” is going viral. Published by Huffington Post writer Alaura Weaver, whose bio says Alaura is a “Copywriter & content strategist, WordWeaver Freelance,” the article has been liked 49,000 times since being published on January 24.

According to Trendolizer, the Huffington Post piece about Melania has surged in popularity over the past 24 hours or so — with the article about Mrs. Trump surging from 13,000 Facebook likes just before midnight on Wednesday, January 25, to 49,000 Facebook likes just before noon on Friday, January 27. The likely reasons that Weaver’s essay about Melania is swelling to such buzzworthy heights in the realm of social media is because Alaura points to her own experiences as a child who watched her own father emotionally abuse her mother as the lens through which she views Mr. and Mrs. Trump’s marriage. Whereas Weaver admits she might be interpreting the whole relationship between Melania and Mr. Trump all wrong, she couldn’t help but point to some of the troublesome differences and videos that are appearing in memes and GIFs around the net showing Melania frowning, or the following video, showing the youngest Trump snatching his hand away from Mrs. Trump’s hand.

Weaver didn’t view the action via the same paradigm as other writers who are crafting headlines like the above one on the YouTube video, which called the action the result of “mum” being embarrassing.

Obviously Weaver’s piece is striking a chord among readers who keep sharing the essay en masse online.

Trend graph:

Meanwhile, Melania isn’t just making news because of the #FreeMelania efforts around the world wide web.

Mrs. Trump is also making news for appearing on the cover of Mexico’s Vanity Fair, as reported by The Hill. The publication dubbed Mrs. Trump as the new Jackie Kennedy, and did not interview Melania for the article, nor did they use a new photo. Instead, the cover photo was used from a previous shoot that Melania did with GQ.

As seen in the following photo, Mrs. Trump sported her diamond ring as Melania arrived at the 57th Annual Emmy Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on September 18, 2005, in Los Angeles, California. Such opulence has caused some articles, such as one by The Independent titled “Spare me the calls to ‘free Melania’ – she knew what she was getting into when she married the tangerine tyrant” to also gain views — with that writer claiming that the #FreeMelania movement is fruitless.

As seen in the top photo above, President Trump and First Lady Melania danced at the “A Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball” on Friday, January 20. The Trumps were in Washington, D.C., at the National Building Museum when the photographer caught President Trump smiling and speaking as Mrs. Trump appeared to be looking down at her dress or some other object the day Mr. Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the U.S.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]