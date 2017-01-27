Tarek And Christina El Moussa: What Led To ‘Flip Or Flop’ Couple’s Divorce?

Tarek and Christina El Moussa are reportedly in the midst of filming a new season of Flip or Flop, but unfortunately, things between them have allegedly reached a rocky point behind-the-scenes.

Following news of Tarek El Moussa’s divorce filing, in which he requested support from his soon-to-be ex-wife, a source claims tension is high between the estranged couple.

“Tarek and Christina are still filming and flipping homes together despite their divorce, however they are simply not comfortable together. The tension on set is high and the entire crew is walking on eggshells every time Tarek and Christina are on location together,” a source told Hollywood Life on January 24.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa parted ways in May of last year after 7 years of marriage and 2 children, 6-year-old daughter Taylor Reese and 1-year-old son Brayden James. Since then, Tarek El Moussa has been linked to his kids’ former nanny while his estranged wife has been tied to their former contractor, Gary Anderson.

Although Tarek and Christina El Moussa have shot down allegations of infidelity, Gary Anderson was reportedly on hand when they split in May and according to a report earlier this month, the now-estranged couple came to blows over Christina’s alleged romance with Anderson prior to their May dispute.

On January 5, an In Touch Weekly report suggested Tarek had caught Christina El Moussa texting Gary Anderson behind his back.

In May, Tarek reportedly stormed out of his former marital home in Yorba Linda, California home with a gun after an “explosive” argument with Christina. As for what the argument was about, Tarek and Christina El Moussa have stayed silent while In Touch Weekly claimed their troubles began after they hired Anderson, an “older, wealthy divorcée,” to redo their pool.

After Christina El Moussa allegedly grew close to Anderson, Tarek reportedly became suspicious over their potential relationship and in May, prior to their fight, he allegedly discovered “some inappropriate” text messages sent between his now-estranged wife and her rumored current boyfriend.

In response to the report, both parties denied the allegations. However, rumors continue to swirl in regard to their reported on-set tension.

“[Tarek and Christina El Moussa] are not in a good place and do everything they can to avoid each other. When not working, they spend as little time together as possible,” the Hollywood Life insider added.

Despite the ongoing rumors regarding Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s allegedly struggles with one another, HGTV has continued on with production as scheduled and in a statement to Hollywood Life, a rep said they were sticking by Tarek and Christina El Moussa as their divorce proceedings play out.

“We are currently in production for season seven of Flip or Flop, with the new episodes slated to air on HGTV this summer. Ultimately, the production timeline is dependent on construction schedules and final sales of the featured homes,” the rep said.

“We admire and appreciate Tarek and Christina’s great work on Flip or Flop,” the rep continued. “When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honor any decision that works best for them and their children. HGTV is currently airing episodes of Flip or Flop and the series will continue production as scheduled.”

