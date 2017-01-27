Kardashians Jet Off To Costa Rica: Kim And Kourtney Leave Kanye West And Scott Disick Behind, Here’s Why

The Kardashians and Jenners are off to Costa Rica for Kim Kardashian’s first family vacation since her Paris robbery in October. Kylie brought along her boyfriend, Tyga, Kris Jenner brought her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, so why did Kim and Kourtney leave Kanye West and Scott Disick behind?

Home Sweet Home @jetluxlife A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 17, 2017 at 2:20pm PST

The Kardashian and Jenner clans left for Costa Rica on Thursday and according to sources, the family couldn’t be happier to get away on vacation. However, according to People, the family will be shooting for Keeping Up With The Kardashians their entire trip. The family planned lots of activities for Costa Rica like rainforest zip-lining.

Kim Kardashian brought along her two kids, North, 3, and Saint, 1, and Kourtney had her three kids with her as well — Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.

So many beautiful moments captured on Christmas Eve! See them on @kourtneykardash's app. #family #love #myeverything #blessed ❤️ A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Dec 30, 2016 at 1:04pm PST

Kylie Jenner was joined by her rapper boyfriend, Tyga, and his and Blac Chyna’s son, King.

As well as Kanye West and Scott Disick noticeably missing from the gang, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian were also M.I.A. for the Kardashian’s trip.

family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

Apparently, Kourtney is still angry with Scott after he was caught partying at the Sundance Film Festival. Disick was spotted at the TAO pop-up in Park City, Utah, over the past weekend.

Disick has previously been to rehab for his party boy ways. Kourtney was not happy when she found out about Scott’s weekend and disinvited him from the family trip.

Disick was apparently also seen chatting it up with a Kendall Jenner look-a-like.

“[She] hung on his every word. At a couple points in the night, he would briefly put his arm around her waist — but she seemed more into it than he was.”

Hood life A photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jan 6, 2017 at 2:33pm PST

As far as Kanye West is concerned, the rapper was apparently never supposed to join the Kardashians on their Costa Rica trip. He is reportedly working on new music in Los Angeles.

“[Kanye] was never supposed to come. He is busy working on his music in LA.”

Oh Northie!!! North fell and was crying so Potus gave her White House M&M's. She smiled when I opened the box but I wanted to save them for memories so wouldn't let her eat them so she cried again ???? A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 20, 2017 at 4:36pm PST

Rumors of divorce have plagued Kanye West and Kim Kardashian ever since her Paris robbery in October and his mental breakdown and hospitalization in November.

However, sources say that the couple is working on their relationship and focused on one another.

“Kanye is really trying to please Kim. He realizes that his difficult behavior has been extremely draining for her. He is trying to make it up to Kim by going along with things that are important to her. The show is still important to Kim, so Kanye will support her.”

Paris Squad A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 1, 2016 at 3:17am PDT

In scenes for the family’s E! reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the reality star is seen crying and talking about her terrorizing experience being held at gunpoint and robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewelry.

In a 30-second clip, Kim was shown discussing the ordeal with her family members, saying she was thought she was going to be shot, according to The Sun.

The mother-of-two was reportedly struggling with the trauma of the robbery and friends said the reality star was having daily therapy sessions.

Mood #KKWApp A video posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 23, 2017 at 2:23pm PST

Back to social media and back to filming for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, it appears that Kardashian is getting back to her usual self.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]