Chris Rock Test Drives New Comedy Material Before Embarking On First World Tour In Nine Years

Chris Rock made his big announcement towards the end of 2016: that he was embarking on his first world tour in nine years. And now, as his The Total Blackout Tour is set to begin, Chris Rock gave a surprise performance at Zanies Comedy Club in Tennessee, according to Comedy Hype.

Doesn't get better than seeing a legend like @chrisrock at nashville's little, but badass, comedy club @zaniesnashville pic.twitter.com/QV0mgxLu70 — Loni Polk (@LoniPolk247) January 22, 2017

Presumably intending to test run the new jokes prior to the start of his new world tour, Rock tackled the current political climate in his one-off comedy show. The Tennessee gig happened to occur on the eve of Trump’s inauguration, which Chris Rock jokingly referred to as a “joyous” time in the United States. Referring to the new President as a “bully,” Chris Rock joked that Trump bullied his way into the White House.

“[Trump] looked at a bunch of nerds and said ‘give me that f***ing presidency.'”

Hillary Clinton was not immune to a Chris Rock roasting either, with the comedian joking that – being the wife of a former president – Clinton should not have been eligible to campaign.

“[The presidency] should at least have the rules of a game show. Steve Harvey’s wife can’t be on Family Feud.”

Chris Rock could even become the second ever black President of the United States, according to The Wrap. The 51-year-old comedian announced in 2016 that he intends to run for President in 2020.

I'm gonna run in 2020 wish me luck. pic.twitter.com/wkFCv7WrKB — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) November 10, 2016

Whether Chris Rock is serious or not, if even The Apprentice host – Donald Trump – can become U.S. President, why can’t Rock? The comedian is very popular in the U.S., and audiences love him. In fact, the comedian has already won the presidency once: if you can count Chris Rock’s film 2003 comedy Head of State.

Where was Chris Rock when America needed him most. He beat an egotistical white man for president in 2003, he should have done it again. pic.twitter.com/M3vU9SVgCA — josh jentzsch (@trashus) January 21, 2017

After all, Donald Trump was shown to be the President of the United States in The Simpsons in an episode 15 years ago. It seemed like a joke back then – but look at America 15 years later.

Not only did the Simpsons predict Trump winning, they even "predicted" the electoral map and they got it right. pic.twitter.com/GL5vXmc7Vv — Funny Girl (@ThisGirlisFun_) January 27, 2017

Shortly after the Election Day in November, 2016, Chris Rock took to Twitter to announce the exciting news. By the way, Kanye West has previously announced he would be running for U.S. President in 2020. Imagine a presidential debate between Chris Rock and Kanye West!

In his Twitter post, Chris Rock attached artwork from Head of State, which was interpreted by many as his creative way of announcing a sequel to the 2003 film. The slogan for the film was “The Only Thing White Is the House.” Five years after the comedy was released, Barack Obama became the first ever black President of the United States.

But could it be that the 2003 comedy actually predicted Chris Rock’s presidency in 2020, just like that 15-year old The Simpsons episode predicted Trump’s presidency? In the film, Rock starred as a Washington, D.C. alderman who was chosen as a sacrificial candidate with no hope of winning whatsoever.

And yet Chris Rock’s character won the election! Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? Just a year ago, when Trump announced he was running for President, everybody laughed and said his victory would be the biggest joke in U.S. history.

In other news, Chris Rock’s recent divorce not only gave him more time to work on new comedy material, but also gave him a priceless set of jokes, according to the Huffington Post. The 51-year-old comedian finalized his divorce from Malaak Compton-Rock in late 2016.

Even though Chris Rock and his former wife had been married for nearly two decades and share two daughters, the comedian didn’t shy away from cracking jokes about his divorce and paying alimony.

The couple wed in 1996 but Chris Rock filed for a divorce in December. #ecelebrityfactshttps://t.co/AlpyRniBhs pic.twitter.com/DSN2rZdo9J — eCelebrityFacts (@ecelebrityfacts) November 10, 2016

During another surprise performance at the New York Comedy Festival, Chris Rock took the stage right before Hannibal Burress’ performance. In one of his jokes, Rock, who recently signed a record-breaking $40 million deal with Netflix for two stand-up specials, joked that people shouldn’t be surprised if they ever see him on Dancing With the Stars.

“When you see me on Dancing With the Stars… I’m not on crack, that’s just alimony!”

But that’s not the only joke Chris Rock made about marriage over the past few years. The comedian once joked that marriage is “so tough” hat even Nelson Mandela got divorced.

“He got out of jail after 27 years of torture, spent six months with his wife and said, ‘I can’t take this sh*t no more.'”

Chris Rock made history when he signed the $40 million deal with Netflix. In fact, his paycheck surpassed those earned by such comedian greats as Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer, and even Jerry Seinfeld.

Chris Rock is currently dating Arrow actress Megalyn Echikunwoke, who is nearly two decades younger than him. Interestingly, Rock’s marriage with ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock lasted for 19 years, while Echikunwoke is 19 years younger than the comedian.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]