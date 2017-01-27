Bethenny Frankel Divorce: ‘RHONY’ Star Reflects On Heartbreaking Drama From Jason Hoppy

Bethenny Frankel had battled her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, for years as he refused to move out of the lavish apartment that Frankel had purchased after selling her company, Skinnygirl Cocktails. Bethenny revealed that the apartment was the first thing she had purchased after selling her company and rather than enjoy it, Jason was living in the apartment in Tribeca and she was paying him upwards of $10,000 a month in spousal support, meaning he could live there for free. However, once the courts change the spousal support agreement, Jason was forced to move out because the apartment became too expensive.

According to a new Bravo report, Bethenny Frankel is now revealing that the divorce has taken a toll on her. Frankel has never really opened up about her divorce, because she couldn’t talk about it because of legal implications. Plus, they do share their daughter Bryn and one can imagine that she doesn’t want her daughter to hear stories about her parents in the press.

But Bethenny Frankel has revealed that Jason Hoppy was a very mean man during their divorce and he would do things, such as lock her dog Cookie in a storage space. In addition, Jason would refuse to answer the phone when Bryn was with him, so Bethenny could say goodnight. While Frankel was heartbroken over the way things played out, Carole Radziwill had no problem talking about what was happening behind closed doors so people could understand. When Jason Hoppy was on The Real Housewives of New York, he came across as a wonderful and caring person, so people had a hard time understanding how he could become so mean.

“It’s been a little gnarly. It’s been a rough couple of years that felt endless and I swear this is it,” Bethenny Frankel revealed in an interview with Personal Space, as reported by Bravo, adding, “It’s going to be behind me. I’ve taken charge of my own life. I’ve taken steps that this bad chapter is behind me.”

Frankel is focusing on the positive aspects of her life. She has started to date again and she’s been looking at new apartments with her boyfriend, Dennis Shields. In addition, Frankel is spending a lot of time with her daughter and she manages to fit her work around her time with Bryn.

“I find balance in spending quality time with my daughter — giving her love, being there for her at pick up and when I’m not working — well when it’s my time with her, when she’s not at school, I’m with her,” Bethenny Frankel explained about how she’s making her life work after her divorce, adding, “When she’s at school or it’s not my time, that’s when I work.”

When Bethenny Frankel learned that her divorce was final, she got to visit her old apartment in Tribeca. And she reveals that it was truly emotional to return to the apartment she had designed completely herself. Bethenny broke down in tears, and she now reveals that she hasn’t dealt with all of the emotions from her divorce. But once she does, Bethenny Frankel plans to celebrate.

“I haven’t celebrated the end of the chapter because it isn’t totally over, but I will. I’m starting to feel that light and that lift in the bad energy and I will celebrate. I will celebrate in the most gigantic way — who knows how? Carole [Radziwill] will definitely be there. But I’m going to celebrate; I’m almost ready now,” Bethenny Frankel explained about how she will celebrate her divorce once it is truly over, according to Bravo.

What do you think of Bethenny Frankel finally being on the other side of her divorce? Do you think she will celebrate her freedom once Jason is completely out of her life?

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Skinnygirl Candy]