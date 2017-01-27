Eddie Redmayne Set To Narrate ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Audiobook

J.K. Rowling’s Hogwarts Library textbook, Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, is coming to Audible, and the narrator is none other than Eddie Redmayne–Newt Scamander himself.

Pottermore announced the upcoming release on Friday. The company will be publishing it, but it’ll be available via the audiobook seller, Audible.com.

Andy Gaies, Audible Chief Content Officer, vouched for the company’s excitement

“Ever since we first made the Harry Potter series available on Audible in 2015, they have been consistently among the highest rated, most downloaded, and most listened to audiobooks in our store.”

Eddie Redmayne is an obvious pick, of course. After all, his is the only voice of Newt Scamander that we’ve ever known. So why shouldn’t he narrate Newt’s famous textbook?

Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander in new pics from 'Fantastic Beasts' pic.twitter.com/KTY5GZl6Cb — eddie redmayne (@bestofeddie) January 25, 2017

According to Entertainment Weekly, Eddie discovered the textbook after he got his role in the film, and he was immediately hooked.

“Before I was cast in the film, David Yates told me about Newt and this textbook. I found it so funny and so enchanting and really wittily written. But it wasn’t until I started reading it out loud for the audiobook that I realized how tricky and poetic J.K. Rowling’s use of sounds and language can be.”

Redmayne also noted that–as he has often said at other times–author J.K. Rowling’s use of language is one of her best traits. And that holds in this book as well.

“There are some really great tongue twister words in here! Occasionally, I had to stop recording just because I was incapable of saying the words without either laughing or getting my tongue in a muddle. I enjoyed the challenge and hope listeners can sense that in my narration.”

As mentioned before, Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them has not been on Audible before now: this will be its official premiere. Today reported that this edition of the textbook will be unique from the familiar, pre-film version.

“It’s the first time ‘Fantastic Beasts’ is being released as a digital audiobook, and to mark the occasion Rowling has added a new foreword by Scamander and new beasts.”

J.K. Rowling is famous not only for her novels, “textbooks,” Pottermore presence and her Twitter voice, but also for her big heart for others and her interest in charities. Rowling has even begun her own charity, Lumos, whose goal is to help families who need it, Vanity Fair said.

“Lumos […] aims to provide families with the resources they need to stay healthy and avoid government institutionalization.”

Even Emma Watson has reached out via Twitter in support of Rowling’s charity, the news source reported.

The shirt reads the motto of the charity.

“We do not need magic to transform our world; we carry all the power we need inside ourselves already.”

In line with what we know of J.K., she has confirmed that the proceeds from this new audiobook will have a charitable end.

“Pottermore will make a proportion of the proceeds from this audiobook available to Comic Relief and J.K. Rowling’s own international charity Lumos, charities which help some of the world’s most vulnerable children and young people, to help them have a better life.”

Eddie Redmayne narrates "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them," exclusively for pre-order at Audible: https://t.co/68uBnjL9GT pic.twitter.com/oVVxZqmpev — Audible (@audible_com) January 27, 2017

