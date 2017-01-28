Weekly Shonen Jump Anniversary: Viz Media launches Special Promotional Offer On Annual Subscription To Digital Manga Magazine And App

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of the popular Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Viz Media has come up with a few attractive offers on manga subscriptions. The digital subscription for manga series’ will be available at a significant discount for a single day, not just for North American readers, but for fans of manga wherever Viz Media is available.

Fans of Japanese manga have a reason to celebrate. Viz Media, a Japanese-American manga, anime, and entertainment company, headquartered in San Francisco, California, has come up with a special offer to celebrate fifth Anniversary of Weekly Shonen Jump’s digital launch. The offer includes a deep discount on annual memberships to the platform that’s home to a large number of immensely popular Japanese manga series.

The promotion from Viz Media will be valid for a single day. According to the company, the special annual membership offer will be launched on January 30, and will be available to North American-based readers, as well as fans located in all international territories where Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and the Weekly Shonen Jump digital app is available. The promotion is expected to start at the stroke of midnight, and stay valid for the next 24 hours. Fans who avail the annual membership to Weekly Shonen Jump, will be able to subscribe for $9.99.

The annual subscription to the world’s leading digital manga magazine will grant readers access to exclusive content besides the 48 weekly digital issues. Viz Media has confirmed that subscribers will be granted access to exclusive digital-only promotions that the company will launch. As part of the deal, subscribers will also be treated to creator interviews and insightful promo videos as soon as they are released.

If that’s not all, the annual subscription to Weekly Shonen Jump platform will also grant access to rare one-shot manga releases. The one-shots are highly sought after in the world of manga. These appear in a single, standalone issue. The comic has a completely self-contained story. It is usually not part of any ingoing series or a mini-series.

Known locally as Yomikiri, the one-shot is essentially a comic that’s published in its entirety without the likelihood of any continuation. In the past, the weekly magazines publishing such one-shot manga have been immensely popular, and their circulation and demand has shot through the roof. Interestingly, quite a few of these Yomikiri have been used as test-beds to judge the acceptance, and served as platforms to be later developed into a full-length manga series. Some of the most notable manga series that began their journey as one-shot stories include Dragon Ball, Fist of the North Star, Naruto, Bleach, One Piece, and others.

For reasons yet unknown, the special promotional offer specifically excludes Yu-Gi-Oh! Cards. However, fans will gain access to other immensely popular manga series including One Piece, My Hero Academia, One-Punch Man, Boruto, Black Clover, Blue Exorcist, Food Wars!, The Promised Neverland, Seraph Of The End, Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V And RWBY.

Apart from the special offer on the annual subscription to Japanese manga, Viz Media also invited readers to a special Weekly Shonen Jump Livestream Event. The event happened on January 27, but fans can watch the same on YouTube. The event involves the popular Weekly Shonen Jump Podcast with Team Jump regulars along with some very special guests.

The magazine is one of the longest running that brings latest chapters of some of the world’s most popular manga series to the English-speaking fans. Official access to the platform ensures accurate English translations of all the licensed manga. The subscription to Weekly Shonen Jump is currently valid in North America, as well as in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the Philippines, India, and Singapore, reported Anime News Network.

Fans of manga are being urged by Viz Media to take advantage of the special discount on an annual manga subscription, as Weekly Shonen Jump regularly offers readers sneak peeks at new series that are expected to debut in Japan, along with several exclusive features.

