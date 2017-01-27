Selena Gomez May Need A ‘Life-Saving Kidney Transplant,’ According To A New Report

Selena Gomez’s uncle wants her to ditch her alleged “party lifestyle” before it is too late.

During what is being labeled as a “heart-wrenching interview,” Selena Gomez’s uncle is begging her to slow down as she continues to be spotted around Los Angeles with her rumored new boyfriend, The Weeknd.

Selena Gomez “needs to pray, and peace will come to her,” her uncle, Artemis Arzola, explained to Radar Online on January 27. “Nobody famous can help her — only God.”

The report also suggested that Selena Gomez, who reportedly spent several weeks in a treatment center last year, may need a life-saving kidney transplant due to her ongoing struggles with Lupus.

Selena Gomez went public with her Lupus struggles years ago but according to her uncle, she was “very sick” just six months ago.

“[Selena Gomez] is young. I know the temptations are there in Hollywood to go out and have a good time, but she needs to stop that and look after herself,” added Arzola. “Her illness wears her body out, even with the drugs she takes. She needs to take her health seriously — now more than ever!”

Selena Gomez’s aunt, Sofia, who is also battling lupus, reportedly counsels the 24-year-old singer and actress by text.

“[Selena Gomez] wanted to keep [her diagnosis] a secret, but she was very sick six months ago,” Sofia told Radar Online. “The lupus has hospitalized her twice.”

Selena Gomez first entered treatment years ago and because her fans were unaware of her struggles with Lupus, rumors regarding her potential drug use swirled. Then, after she left treatment, Gomez set the record straight and revealed that despite the reports claiming she was in rehab treating an addiction to drugs, she was actually dealing with a health crisis.

In October 2015, Selena Gomez told Billboard magazine that she was in jeopardy of having a stroke before she entered a treatment center in Arizona months prior. Gomez also revealed that she had gone though chemotherapy as false rumors swirled about her use of drugs.

Selena Gomez also reportedly entered treatment at the end of last year and before she did, she revealed she was once again facing side effects of her Lupus diagnosis.

“As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways,” Selena Gomez told the magazine in her August 30 statement. “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.”

“I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off. Thank you to all my fans for your support. You know how special you are to me, but I need to face this head on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best. I know I am not alone by sharing this, I hope others will be encouraged to address their own issues,” she continued.

Weeks after her statement to People Magazine was released, Us Weekly told readers that Selena Gomez was focusing on her mental health struggles at a center outside of Nashville, Tennessee. While Gomez stayed mum on the report, she was photographed in the area numerous times and during one occasion, she posed at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant with several fans.

Since Selena Gomez left Tennessee and returned to Los Angeles, she has been photographed around town with her rumored boyfriend The Weeknd and also attended the 2016 American Music Awards, where she was honored with the Best Female Artist: Pop/Rock award.

