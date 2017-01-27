WWE News: Betting Odds Change Again For ‘Royal Rumble’ – Unexpected Heel Is New Favorite To Win ‘WrestleMania 33’ Main Event Spot

When it comes to professional sports and the betting odds, it is not always easy to predict winners of NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL games. As far as WWE goes, it can sometimes be a little bit easier, but this year’s Royal Rumble has everyone guessing. On Thursday, The Undertaker had moved up to become the favorite to win the whole thing and main event WrestleMania 33, but now, that has all changed and an unexpected heel is the new favorite.

The betting odds for the Royal Rumble have flipped and flopped a few times over the past couple of months, but now, they’re changing almost daily. On Friday, BET Wrestling changed their favorite once more and the new superstar on top of the pack is the heel, “The Viper”…Randy Orton.

This is quite the interesting change since he is indeed involved in a big storyline with The Wyatt Family. Most recently, fans saw Orton defeat Luke Harper on SmackDown Live and that led to Bray Wyatt shunning Harper and keeping “The Viper” at his side, but what about when it comes to the Royal Rumble?

One of the things that makes this change in the betting odds so intriguing is something that Bray just said this past week. As reported by Inquisitr, he was asked what would happen if it came down to just him and his family members, what would happen in the big 30-superstar battle royal? Wyatt told Sky Sports that his brothers would do the right thing.

“The goal is that I win the Royal Rumble. Randy knows that, Luke knows that. I am to be the winner, no one else. If we were the last three standing, I would be celebrating already because it would already be over. They would exit and help me win the main event of WrestleMania.”

The Wrestling Observer, by way of Wrestling Inc., states that WWE is planning on having Bray win the WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber in February. This would set up the WrestleMania 33 main event with him taking on the Rumble winner, Orton, for the title. Plans are always subject to change, though, and anything could happen in the next couple of months.

With that, two members of the family are being seen as top choices to be the last man standing in the ring at Sunday’s WWE event. The top 10 favorites to win are:

Randy Orton +275 The Undertaker +400 Braun Strowman +550 Goldberg +550 Finn Balor +950 Samoa Joe +950 Chris Jericho +1000 Brock Lesnar +1400 Bray Wyatt +2000 Sami Zayn +2100

As of Friday morning, the official Royal Rumble preview page still has only 22 officially named entrants. That leaves eight open slots to be filled by current superstars, returning surprises, or even some NXT superstars who are all set to be backstage on Sunday.

Monday Night Raw

Goldberg

Brock Lesnar

Big Show

Braun Strowman

Rusev

Sami Zayn

Big Cass

Big E

Xavier Woods

Kofi Kingston

Cesaro

Sheamus

Chris Jericho

SmackDown Live

The Undertaker

Dean Ambrose

Randy Orton

Bray Wyatt

Luke Harper

Mojo Rawley

The Miz

Baron Corbin

Dolph Ziggler

Editors for the official website of WWE have revealed their predictions, and they are pretty much all over the place. Their choices include The Undertaker, Bray, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Chris Jericho, and even The Miz. Interestingly enough, no-one happened to choose Randy Orton and maybe that is the company’s way of getting the minds of the fans off of him.

The Royal Rumble is always a match that anyone really can win, but fans can usually figure it out before the pay-per-view comes around. This year’s big bout is one of the hardest ever to figure out, and the betting odds keep changing because WWE storylines keep being altered. Anyone can win, and if the current favorite is going to do so, that means Randy Orton will go on to main event WrestleMania 33, but will his opponent be Bray Wyatt? Only time will tell, and all fans can do is watch.

[Featured Image by WWE]