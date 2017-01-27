Mama June Before And After: Honey Boo Boo’s Mom Will Reveal Significant Weight Loss In New Reality Show

Mama June’s before and after photos reveal she lost a significant amount of weight in the last two years. However, the reality television star’s appearance is about to undergo an even more radical transformation.

Huffington Post reports Honey Boo Boo’s mom will be starring in her own reality program titled Mama June: From Not to Hot. The seven-part series, which is scheduled to debut on WEtv on February 24, will document the results of weight-loss and cosmetic surgeries — which are expected to make a dramatic impact on the woman’s appearance.

Although WEtv has not released any of Mama June’s before and after photos, the network claims viewers will see “a new side of Mama June as she transforms her body, and her life… ”

As reported by The Improper, the reality star lost a total of 150 pounds in recent years — through diet and exercise alone. Although Mama June’s before and after photos were impressive, doctors said she was still dangerously overweight.

After meeting with Mama June, and assessing her overall health, Drs. Dubrow and Nassif determined the reality star’s BMI was 39, whereas a healthy BMI is closer to 28.

“Mama” June Shannon, and her daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, made their reality television debut on TLC’s Toddlers & Tiaras in 2012.

Although the series, which offered a behind-the-scenes look at families who participate in child beauty pageants, was canceled in 2013, Alana and her eccentric family landed their own reality series titled Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

As reported by IMDB, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo was broadcast for four seasons between 2012 and 2014 and was nominated for numerous awards. Unfortunately, the family faced stark criticism for their lifestyle choices and a scandal that ultimately led to the cancellation of the series.

Some critics accused Mama June of exploiting her young daughter by “forcing” her to participate in child beauty pageants. Indeed, Honey Boo Boo seemed overwhelmed with the demands associated with competing in the pageants.

At times, Honey Boo Boo did appear to be overwhelmed with the demands associated with competing in pageants. However, she also expressed a keen interest in wearing elaborate costumes and makeup, getting her hair styled, and performing in front of a crowd.

Mama June was also criticized for allowing her children, including Alana, to consume unhealthy amounts of junk food. Viewers were specifically concerned to see Honey Boo Boo drinking a mixture of Mountain Dew and Red Bull, which she and her mother called “go-go juice,” to increase her energy during pageants.

Due to their unhealthy eating habits, and apparent lack of physical activity, Honey Boo Boo and her family all struggled with their weight. Although fans were reluctant to ridicule Alana, Mama June’s weight and appearance were the subject of a disturbing number of cruel jokes.

Critics argued that Honey Boo Boo’s participation in child beauty pageants and her mother’s inattention to her health were tantamount to abuse. Although social workers did visit the family’s home on at least one occasion, it was determined that the children, including Alana, wee safe at that time.

Unfortunately, the claims of abuse resurfaced in October 2014 when it was revealed that Mama June was linked to a convicted sex offender. As reported by People, Shannon denied the allegations. However, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo was canceled amid the disturbing scandal.

Following the cancellation of their reality series, Honey Boo Boo and her mother adopted a healthier lifestyle and lost a significant amount of weight. However, Shannon’s transformation has just begun. Fans are curious to see Mama June’s latest before and after photos, but they may have to wait until after the new WEtv series debut.

[Featured Image by Dan Hallman/Invision/AP]