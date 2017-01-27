Rihanna Shaking ‘Uncontrollably’ After Reported Run-In With Ex Chris Brown

Rihanna still hasn’t gotten over her tumultuous relationship with Chris Brown. Given their popularity, it was only a matter of time before Rihanna and Brown bumped into each other at an event. When they did, the encounter left Rihanna more than a little shaken.

According to Us Magazine, Rihanna and Brown were spotted at the Up & Down nightclub in lower Manhattan earlier this month. Rihanna arrived at the hot spot an hour after Brown walked through the doors. They thankfully didn’t cross paths, but the close encounter didn’t go over well with Rihanna.

“Every time she sees his face she relives that night, so to run into him at an NYC club brought all the memories flooding back,” an inside source explained, adding that Rihanna said nothing at the club but “later confessed to friends that she couldn’t stop shaking.”

Hollywood Life reported that Rihanna arrived at the nightclub in style. The Barbadian native rocked a python print coat during the outing complete with sweatpants and a pink hoodie. Brown, meanwhile, wore a camouflage jacket and jeans and brought along his good friend Vanessa Vargas.

Given their close proximity and Rihanna’s reaction, she’s asked her people to “make sure they’re never in the same place at the same time again.”

To make matters worse, Rihanna and Brown are starting to involve other parties in their ongoing feud. In fact, Soulja Boy just revealed that his beef with Brown centers on how he treated Rihanna during their relationship.

“I’m doing it for Rihanna. That was f**ked up how he beat her ass like that smh…After I knock Chris Brown out I’m going to crank that Soulja Boy and super man in the ring on his stupid ass,” Soulja Boy shared.

At the same time, the Inquisitr has previously reported that Rihanna and Brown secretly met in Paris following her social media feud with Karrueche Tran. Rihanna was spotted in Paris at the same time Brown was scheduled to sing in the French capital. It isn’t known if they actually crossed paths, though the timing of their visits were suspicious.

The ex-couple is rumored to have met because of Rihanna’s feud with Tran. Tran reportedly blocked Tommy Rosiers on Instagram because he mentioned something about Brown and Rihanna. The move elicited a response from Rihanna, which led to Brown’s involvement.

“They’re talking every day again and have met up a few times,” a source claims. “He’s moodier and more serious, but he’s much softer and a borderline feminist these days.”

Although the two are reportedly on speaking terms, Rihanna isn’t about to get back with Brown. “She made that mistake and will not return to him romantically,” the insider added. “Could they be friends, could they return and record with each other again? Of course, but that is all it is going to be if Chris has his hopes up he will surely be disappointed in the result.”

While Rihanna isn’t ready to reconcile, Brown’s mom is urging him to make things right. She also wants him to rekindle the romance because she believes they are perfect for each other. “Joyce knows that Rihanna is the true love of Chris’ life and wished they would have worked out long-term,” a source shared.

Brown has yet to respond to the rumors.

For her part, Refinery 29 reported that Rihanna was just spotted at a Women’s March in New York City last weekend. The Anti singer later posted images of the march on social media, including a shot of her wearing a sweatshirt that read: “This Pussy Grabs Back.”

“So proud to be a woman!!” Rihanna wrote alongside one photo. “So proud of the women around the world who came together today for pro-choice!”

[Featured Image by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Dior]