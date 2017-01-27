Kailyn Lowry Seeking Sympathy From ‘Teen Mom’ Fans After Javi Marroquin Problems

Kailyn Lowry felt very uncomfortable when her estranged husband, Javi Marroquin, returned home from his deployment on this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2. Javi was excited to see his children after spending six months away from them, but he had no idea how his life would be now that he didn’t have a home to come back to, a wife who was busy with divorce filings, and how he had to go purchase all of his belongings again. He couldn’t even borrow his children’s car seats from his wife without her making a scene. And now, it sounds like Kailyn may be looking for some understanding and perhaps even sympathy because she doesn’t know how someone could tear someone else apart without knowing them.

According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry tweeted a question to her followers about how people treat one another, but she made sure to mention that she wasn’t referring to herself. But the question can easily be answered by looking at how she’s treated Javi on the last couple of episodes of Teen Mom 2. If she had treated Javi with some respect, fans probably wouldn’t be so critical of Lowry.

“How do y’all tear people apart without ever meeting them? and I’m not talking about myself. Damn,” Kailyn Lowry tweeted this morning, sharing that she had seen someone being torn apart by another person without knowing them – and then sharing that she wasn’t talking about herself and her possible criticism from Teen Mom 2 viewers recently.

Even though several people wrote back to Lowry, pointing to her own horrible treatment of her estranged husband, Marroquin, some followers respected her tweet and tried to make sense of what she was asking.

“Because ppl r always posting their personal shit on twitter and Facebook inviting us in, then get butt hurt when comments start,” one person speculated, while others added, “Because everyone thinks they have an opinion without realizing the damage they can cause. Everyone is tough behind a computer,” and “Those people are hurting & in their denial they use other people as a distraction from their own lives instead of working on themselves.”

Kailyn Lowry and Javi had only been apart for about six months when they saw one another again. However, she quickly decided to file for divorce shortly after he left. On Kailyn Lowry’s personal website, Lowry revealed that she alone had decided to file for divorce, but she also reveals that she had changed her mind several times about working things out. These days, they are legally divorced, as a judge signed off on the divorce this past fall.

“I filed for divorce in December, I have been separated since then. You cannot have a divorce finalized when someone is deployed, but we were separated… Back and forth at times. But we have both seen other people during this time. Were there times we contemplated getting back together? Hell yes. I wanted to keep my family together,” Kailyn Lowry explained on her personal website about her decision to file for divorce, adding, “I did not change my behaviors or my mind on what I wanted/want to do in life. I felt trapped in my own life for a long time. There was also too much outside involvement in the marriage since the beginning, and it has continued up until this point. I made the decision to continue with the divorce.”

What do you think of Kailyn Lowry’s tweet, where she’s possibly asking for understanding and sympathy? Do you think it’s fair that people are criticizing Kailyn based on what has happened on Teen Mom 2, even if viewers don’t know her personally?

