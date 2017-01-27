Bella Thorne Posts Nude Photos On Snapchat

Bella Thorne is making sure to live up to her expectations courtesy of the latest nude photos that she posted on Snapchat.

Bella has earned herself quite a reputation for posting raunchy photos of herself on social media and especially on Snapchat. The young actress added on to her collection with a recent series of photos in which she poses nude for the camera. The sexy photos feature the 19-year-old posing while topless though she had positioned her arms on her chest so as to protect her modesty.

I love when you smile baby ???????? #vintage #grain #tbt to the other day;) A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:03pm PST

Thorne keeps fans satisfied with sexy posts

Bella’s fans have been in for a treat lately as the model has maintained a culture of posting regular steamy photos of herself. She ditched her clothing in the latest Snapchat posts and opted to go topless. The photos only capture the model above her waist leaving the rest for imagination. She rocked dark hair in the latest photos and opted to keep her jewelry on her body including rings, bangles, and necklaces. She also added a dash of color with her red lipstick.

It has not been easy despite celebrity status

Thorne has also had her fair share of downward moments amid her rise to fame and success. Despite looking as if she has perfect skin in the photos, the actress recently opened up about her struggle with acne, thus proving that she is every bit as human as her fans.

“It’s no secret I struggle with acne. Sometimes it’s clear and sometimes it’s just not. I’m very self-conscious and constantly feeling bad about myself. But I shouldn’t feel bad. It’s normal to have acne. EVERY1 does!” Bella revealed on Instagram. She broke up with Gregg Sulkin in August last year and she also announced to the world that she was bisexual.

The actress later hooked up with Tyler Posey and dated for a while. During that time, she announced that she was with Demi Lovato. Unfortunately, her relationship with Posey also did not last long. Amid Bella also experienced a fair share of public nip slips amid her unfortunate luck when it comes to relationships. She has been working hard to get over her unfortunate past by revenging with naked photos of herself on Snapchat.

The former Disney Chanel beauty started her Snapchat escapades in November last year after attending the American Music Awards. Her sister Dani also appeared in some of the raunchy photos in which they were clad in panties and bras. The actress maintained her regular sexy posts with a nude photo which she posted earlier this week. She was only clad in a pair of high heels and she posed next to a large window looking out into the city.

Thorne has also died her hair numerous times over the past few months. She also seems to have taken up an interest in piercings. The 19-year-old recently posted a Snapchat video of herself in which she gave a peep at her pierced and slightly swollen nipple. She posed for the camera in a pink see-through crop-top which hugged her body tightly and showed the print of a piercing on one of her breasts. The crop-top also allowed her to show off some skin especially a very flat tummy that can easily win her a lot of envy.

“Where’s the music when I’m ready to jam?” Bella captioned one of her posts.

It is hard to imagine that this is the same pretty little girl that used to be on Disney. They grow up so fast! The 19-year-old was clearly eager to get into adulthood and she has not been wasting any time while at it. Bella also seems very comfortable getting naked for the camera, especially for her social media fans.

