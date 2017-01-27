Brad Pitt Seems ‘Much Happier’ Since Angelina Jolie’s ‘Smear Campaign’ Backfired And He Gets To See His Kids

Brad Pitt is the happiest he’s been in months. Weeks after he and Angelina Jolie agreed to keep their divorce private, the Allied star’s attitude has changed dramatically. Why is Pitt happy in the middle of his ugly split with Jolie?

“He seems to have a more positive outlook,” a source close to Pitt told People. “Things seem much better now.”

One source of Pitt’s happiness is Jolie’s failure to ruin his public image. After Jolie filed for divorce in September, Pitt agreed to supervised visits and gave Jolie complete control over the six children – Maddox (15), Pax (13), Zahara (12), Shiloh (10), and twins Vivienne and Knox (8).

The actor was then plagued with rumors of child abuse stemming from an incident with Maddox on a private plane. Rumors also surfaced about Pitt’s struggles with alcohol and drugs, all of which threatened to ruin his reputation in Hollywood.

Despite all the negative reports, Pitt was cleared of the child abuse allegations and is now allowed more access to the kids. “[Pitt] can spend more time with them,” an insider shared.

“He seems much happier. He has missed his kids terribly. The kids are his whole world. It’s all he cares about.”

Early this month, Pitt and Jolie announced that they were hiring a private judge to handle the divorce. Until the breakup is officially over, the couple announced they would “act as a united front” for the sake of their children.

“Brad is willing to work with Angie so they can have peace for the kids. What it ultimately comes down to is that he just wants to be with the kids.”

According to Us Magazine, Brad Pitt is so happy with the turn of events that he just threw a huge party at a hotel in Santa Monica. Eyewitnesses spotted Pitt outside the Hotel Casa Del Mar and left the event with gifts for the children.

“Brad had an intimate party in one of the rooms,” an insider revealed.

“He spent the night at the hotel and left in the morning with a big gold and white balloon arrangement that he wanted to take home for his kids.”

The insider added that Pitt left the party with some Perrier-Jouet champagne and red wine. The party was kept fairly low-key, however, and Pitt exited out a side entrance.

The private get-together comes after Pitt’s appearance at a charity concert in Malibu. Pitt took the stage at several points during the event and introduced Sting and Chris Cornell to the audience. Once again, the actor looked high in spirits.

Of course, Pitt also made a surprise visit at the Golden Globes. His appearance was so well received that Life & Style reports it was a turning point in the arena of public opinion. “It really sent a message about how people have seen him as acting responsibly during Angelina’s entire smear campaign against him. There’s no question Brad has won this battle,” a source shared.

That being said, International Business Times reports that Jolie is about to unleash her biggest smear campaign yet. In particular, the actress is allegedly ready to release the details of what really happened between Pitt and Maddox on the plane.

“Angie says she is going to destroy him,” a source revealed. “If something is broken she just throws it away.”

Pitt has yet to comment on the recent developments in his divorce with Jolie. In the meantime, Pitt is taking a break from red carpet appearances to focus on his family drama.

“I’m very grateful to be part of such a fascinating and educational project, but I’m currently focused on my family situation and don’t want to distract attention away from this extraordinary film, which I encourage everyone to see,” he said about his latest film, Voyage of Time.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Paramount]