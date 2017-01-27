Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Ready To Get Revenge On Kanye West And Kim Kardashian

Is Taylor Swift about to get even with her longtime nemesis, Kanye West, and his wife, Kim Kardashian?

Months after Kardashian put Taylor Swift on blast by leaking a conversation between her and West in which they discussed his track, “Famous,” which included the lyric, “I feel like me and Taylor may still have sex,” the singer is allegedly ready to get revenge.

“[Taylor Swift] hasn’t forgotten how hard Kim and Kanye tried to humiliate her last summer,” an insider close to the situation told In Touch Weekly magazine on January 25.

Prior to Kardashian leaking the audio clip on her Snapchat account, West had insisted that Taylor Swift had heard “Famous” and approved his lyrics. However, Taylor Swift was never heard giving clear permission for West’s specific words, and now, she’s reportedly planning to use her lyrics to get back at the rapper and his wife.

“[Taylor Swift]’s going to cause some major waves in the music industry and on social media with a revenge song directly targeting Kim and Kanye,” the magazine’s insider said. “Kim and Kanye aren’t going to be happy.”

Taylor Swift has been known to channel her real life issues into songs and has reportedly penned tracks about John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Katy Perry in recent years. In addition to her heartbreak tunes about her former boyfriends, Swift was believed to have written “Bad Blood” about Perry after the two had a falling out years ago. Although Swift never confirmed the name of the woman behind the track, she spoke to Rolling Stone magazine about the mystery lady and revealed that she had often come up to her at awards shows and acted nice, but ultimately attempted to sabotage her career.

As for her potentially upcoming song about Kardashian and West, In Touch Weekly suggested the song has been tentatively named “No F–ks Given,” but will likely receive a softer song title before the track’s possible release.

“[Taylor Swift] feels that the damage Kim and Kanye did was way worse than anything any of her enemies or ex-boyfriends ever did,” the insider continued. “It’s no-holds-barred and includes lyrics referring to Kim and Kanye’s horrible year. Taylor is still angry about how they embarrassed her, so yes, she’s hitting below the belt.”

“She’s saying it’s a great track with an amazing beat that’s a surefire hit,” the insider added. “People will love it — except for Kim and Kanye!”

Taylor Swift’s feud with Kanye West began on stage at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when Swift was being awarded the Best Female Video, and West suddenly jumped up and took her microphone. As Swift prepared to thank fans for their support, West declared that it was actually Beyonce who deserved the award. Years later, Swift and West seemingly reconciled before the singer was allegedly left shocked at the lyrics of “Famous,” which suggested West had put Swift on the map.

In June of last year, West’s wife opened up about “Famous” and insisted that Taylor Swift knew the song would be released before she acted victimized by the track at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

“[Taylor Swift] totally approved that,” Kim Kardashian said. “She totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn’t. I swear, my husband gets so much shit for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved.” Kim is on a roll now, speaking faster and more animatedly than at any other point during our time together. “What rapper would call a girl that he was rapping a line about to get approval?”

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]