WWE News: Roman Reigns Believes He Is The Leader Of New Generation

The WWE has really pushed its new era of superstars over the past year. Whether it is the former members of The Shield or newer talents to the company like Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and A.J. Styles, it seems like the new generation of WWE stars has started to take over. In an interview on ESPN’s First Take, Roman Reigns said he believes he is who is leading this new generation in the WWE.

“I love it. I feel like I’m leading the new generation at this point. And that’s what life is all about is growing and changing and growing pains. What you named is generations, you didn’t hit just Attitude Era. It’s just like anything… you see these arts where you come all the way around.”

Whether fans see Roman Reigns as the leader of the new generation or not, he was at the forefront when this era kicked off. It was when The Shield debuted, alongside The Wyatt Family and more from NXT, that the new era in the WWE officially launched.

Since that time, all three members of The Shield have held world championships and all three have dominated their brands over the last two years. Add in the fact that the past few world champions have been Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and A.J. Styles and the first Universal Champions were Kevin Owens and Finn Balor.

With names like John Cena and Randy Orton still hanging around, they have almost become role players while the new generation of superstars has finally cemented their names at the top of the WWE main event scene.

Roman Reigns, even if not the leader of the new generation like he believes he might be, is still one of the top main event talents in the WWE and has been for three years now. Of course, many fans have chosen to boo Roman Reigns and make it clear they don’t want him at the top.

Roman Reigns dismisses the boos and the fans who don’t like him at the top. According to Reigns, he gets one of the loudest pops of anyone in the WWE right now and it doesn’t matter if fans are booing him or cheering him. As long as he gets a reaction of some sort, Roman said he is doing his job.

In the First Take interview, Roman Reigns might have turned more of the internet fans against him when he made a comment that makes most internet wrestling fans angry. One of the biggest controversies right now with older fans of the Attitude Era is the watering down of the WWE thanks to the PG-rating.

Roman Reigns is one of the WWE superstars who loves the fact that the company has made its programming PG.

“Right now I like where we’re at. I’m a family man, I have kids. That’s what we are. We’re a family product. We’re a PG product. That’s the goal. To put smiles on people’s faces, bring families together.”

That won’t change anytime soon, especially after Linda McMahon took a position in the new Republican-based government. Family values are still important and that means a company owned by her husband will remain as squeaky clean as possible when it comes to what they air.

RELATED WWE REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR

It sounds like Roman Reigns is fitting nicely into his position as the face of the WWE, possibly groomed to replace John Cena as the face that speaks for the company to mainstream audiences. While the hardcore WWE fans still refuse to accept Roman Reigns, he might, in fact, be the leader of the new WWE era.

[Featured Image by WWE]