R.I.P New Pamela Anderson, Here’s Your Replacement: Kelly Rohrbach Almost Nude Pictures Send Ogling Fans Waiting With Bated Breath For Baywatch Remake

Fans of Kelly Rohrbach were in for a treat on Wednesday when the actress and swimsuit model shared revealing pictures on Instagram. The Kelly Rohrbach almost nude pictures were taken as part of a marketing campaign she is currently engaged in. In one of the behind-the-scenes pictures, the Sports Illustrated model can be seen reclining on a sandy white beach.

@lipsylondon thanks for a perfect beach day! More to come! #lipsylondon A photo posted by ????kellyro4 (@kellyrohrbach) on Jan 25, 2017 at 12:36pm PST

The baby blue bikini that the model was wearing was embroidered with flowers and did a good job of displaying her ample cleavage. With her arms wrapped around her waist, the model’s matching briefs had a tie side detailing. To complete the look, Kelly’s blonde hair was swept into a high ponytail with the golden locks styled in a beachy wave.

Lipsy London Loves Kelly

The campaign in which the Kelly Rohrbach almost nude pictures were taken is Lipsy London’s swimwear collection as the model was recently unveiled as Lipsy’s SS17 face for the swimwear collection.

“It’s official! @kelly_rohrbach will be the new face of our SS17 holiday shop! Stay tuned for more to come soon!??? #LipsylovesKelly” Lipsy London tweeted the news.

No one can fault the Sports Illustrated model for landing the gig as she is the perfect choice. Despite having been born in Connecticut, United States, Kelly is the perfect beach babe; a fact which she credits to spending a significant amount of time in the State of California.

Different kind of a star

Kelly has also admitted to being some sort of a health freak. Rather than having a wild night out on the town, the model-cum-actress instead prefers to lead a quiet lifestyle marked by lots of workouts and healthy eating.

“I’m not really a party girl. I don’t really like partying. I like to have fun but I don’t really like to ‘party’ party… “I’m a grandma – a fun grandma, but a grandma. “I’ve become the quintessential LA person, to an embarrassingly clichéd level. “I’m like, ‘Let’s go for a hike and get a green juice’. That’s like a perfect Saturday to me. I hate being that cliché but, damn, it’s also really nice,” Kelly is on record as saying with regards to her lifestyle.

The American invasion

Though Lipsy London is famous for party wear and is a British firm, a significant number of the personalities who have modeled and designed its various offerings have been American. This includes three Kardashian sisters – Kourtney, Khloe and Kim, who all have modeled and designed for theBritish brand. The American singer Ariana Grande has also modeled for the brand besides Kelly of course. Others who have played similar roles for the fashion brand include Pixie Lott, a British popstar and Michelle Keegan, a British actress.

Other than being the face of Lipsy London, Kelly’s other prominent and recent role was in the film remake of the television series Baywatch, which ran from 1989 to 2001. In the reboot, Kelly acts as C.J. Parker, reprising the role that used to be played by Pamela Anderson and which made the buxom star famous. The film will be released on May 26.

Over and out. 10-4! See you in theaters a year from today ????#BAYDAY A photo posted by ????kellyro4 (@kellyrohrbach) on May 19, 2016 at 10:59am PDT

Beach babe

In the Baywatch reboot, Kelly will star alongside Dwayne Johnson (The Rock), Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra. Like Pamela Anderson before her, Kelly will spend most of her screen time in the movie wearing a swimsuit. Kelly has, however, admitted that she is comfortable in her own skin and doesn’t mind showing off her body.

“That doesn’t intimidate me at all. I don’t feel any shyness. In the summer I’m always walking around in a bathing suit and I never wear shoes. I’m very ‘one love’, so that doesn’t bother me. I think that’s the California girl in me,” she confessed to GQ in an interview.

Before Kelly landed the role, there had been fierce competition for it with Nicole Scherzinger, a former Pussycat Doll, admitting that she was very keen on playing C.J. Parker. Besides Baywatch, the 27-year-old actress has also had small roles in various television shows. This includes Rush, Broad City, Rizzoli & Isles, The New Normal and Two and a Half Men. The Connecticut-born beauty studied acting at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]