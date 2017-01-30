Jennifer Lopez Posts Hottest Instagram Pic As Rihanna Reportedly Calls Drake Romance ‘Desperate’

Jennifer Lopez has been posting a series of increasingly hot photos on Instagram. Defying those who think that 47 is a tad too mature to be showing so much skin, Jennifer just shared her sexiest picture yet, flaunting her famous booty in a cheeky pose. As for what her rumored boyfriend Drake thinks of these pictures isn’t known, but Lopez is reportedly concerned about his off-again, on-again, off-again relationship with Rihanna.

Even though Jennifer and Drake haven’t confirmed that they are officially a couple, they’ve been seen on dates and even shared cuddly photos on Instagram. But although Lopez reportedly is enjoying her time with the 30-year-old rapper, OK! magazine told readers that Jennifer is “willing to take the relationship to a next level on one condition.” And that alleged condition involves Rihanna.

The talented 47-year-old mom of twins, Max and Emme, who are 8, says that Drake must cut off his ties with his ex-girlfriend Rihanna, according to a source cited by the magazine. That source claims that Jennifer feels “threatened” by the rapper’s on-and-off romance with Rihanna, which has lasted nearly eight years.

Lopez “threw a fit” when she learned that Drake had been in touch with Rihanna, according to the insider. But will the rapper give into her alleged condition for taking his romance with Jennifer to the next level and cut off Rihanna?

As for how Rihanna herself feels about the supposedly blossoming romance between her ex-boyfriend and Lopez, Rihanna feels as if the relationship is the “ultimate betrayal,” reported In Touch.

Watching Jennifer and Drake show off their relationship on social media has caused Rihanna, 28, to feel upset that her ex is involved with her former buddy, according to the publication.

Rihanna viewed Jennifer as a “close friend,” but now she’s “over their friendship” because of the songstress’ relationship with the rapper, a source told the media outlet.

“Rihanna and Jennifer used to be good friends. She’s even confided in J.Lo about her rocky relationship with Drake over the years,” said the insider.

“Rihanna is very hurt.”

The source also claims that Rihanna “branded her former pal a traitor,” allegedly calling Jennifer “desperate” for getting romantically involved with the rapper.

But all those rumors about Rihanna and Drake aren’t stopping Jennifer Lopez from continuing to post those increasingly hot and sexy photos. Maxim speculated that “the curvaceous pop queen wants to remind everyone how hot she still is,” and her newest cheeky picture, in which Jennifer sports a skin-tight outfit, is part of a publicity campaign for a new TV series, World of Dance, which Lopez will host this spring.

BTS promo shoot #WOD #WorldofDance #gonnabefun #spring/summer #NBC #worththewait A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 25, 2017 at 11:05pm PST

Jennifer’s dance competition show, World of Dance, will give fans a chance to see more of her talents than that famous booty. Lopez is the executive producer and also a judge for the new series, according to ET.

Jennifer’s fans went wild to celebrate their queen, complimenting her “beautiful butt” and urging her to “keep rockin'” that booty. And the actress/singer had company when it came to flaunting her rear. Also starring on the show, Jenna Dewan Tatum showed off her own sleek physique in a crop top and black pants.

In addition, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo will be featured on the show. Jennifer posed with Derek for a kiss, and Hollywood Life speculated that it was “a little shoutout to her guy, Drake, about what he could be missing if he doesn’t treat her right.”

Hough posted the cute photo himself on his Instagram account.

Just another day at the office. @jlo @nbcworldofdance #wod #epicCompetition A video posted by Derek Hough (@derekhough) on Jan 27, 2017 at 7:42pm PST

The publication reported that Derek was chosen as a judge for Jennifer’s World of Dance series because the two have “insane chemistry.” Hough has “been charming” Lopez so much that she “couldn’t resist,” according to the media outlet.

Moreover, an insider told Hollywood Life that just in case it doesn’t work out with Drake and Jennifer, Derek is prepared to “swoop in” and romance the songstress.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Images]