Dorit Kemsley Thought Erika Jayne Would Be Her Best Friend On ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills,’ Why She’s Not Mad At PK After Pantygate

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley is more than ready to put the pantygate issue to rest. While she is taking responsibility for talking about Erika Jayne and her private parts with the rest of their RHOBH co-stars, Dorit still cannot help but throw a bit of shade Erika’s way.

Early this week, Dorit Kemsley and Boy George stopped by Watch What Happens Live and talked about the pantygate issue all over again with Andy Cohen. According to Reality Tea, Dorit admitted that she was in the wrong for talking about the incident behind Erika Jayne’s back. Being on a reality show, such as the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit realized how important it was to keep some of her thoughts to herself.

“I did initiate the conversation with the girls, so I have to take responsibility for that. But, as I learned, once things come out of your mouth, they sort of take on a life of their own and then they escalate. Particularly within a group of women, you have to be accountable for what you say,” Dorit told Andy.

The Real Housewives producer then asked Dorit why she did not seem at all upset at PK when it was her husband who was staring at Erika’s “goods” the entire time. Immediately coming to her husband’s defense, Dorit pointed out that if she was wearing a short dress like what Erika had on, she would make sure that she’s not flashing anyone. The RHOBH, however, quickly added that she’s not mad at Erika or PK.

“First of all, I never got mad at Erika. I simply said that if I was wearing a short dress and didn’t have underwear on, I would’ve been extremely conscious that there’s no view. It’s a mishap. It sort of happened. Once we sort of had that discussion of it, I really wanted to make light of it and that’s where the whole gift thing happens.”

Just when Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans thought that everything is going well between Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne, the former dropped another subtle diss the “XXpen$ive” singer’s way. Asked about her previous comment, calling the singer’s career a “hobby,” Dorit insisted that she had no idea that Erika was actually pretty successful in her field.

“I didn’t meant to be rude. I didn’t really know much about her and at the time I heard she was a performer but I didn’t necessarily know that she was such a successful performer and artist.”

Dorit’s BFF Boy George cannot help but jump into the conversation. Giggling next to her, George told Dorit that it’s best to dodge some of the questions thrown her way sometimes.

As seen in one of the previous episodes of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit Kemsley did not seem at all impressed with the way Erika Jayne was handling her career.

“I don’t know much about Erika Jayne’s music career but I do deal with Boy George on a regular basis. So for me, it’s kind of like, I don’t know, maybe a hobby of hers? I guess,” Dorit told the cameras.

Before meeting Erika, Dorit told Andy that she had a feeling they would become the best of friends. It did not take long before the impression soon fade away once she gets to know her a bit more.

“I think before I met her, I thought we’d be fast friends. I thought her and I were very similar but I didn’t know her. She takes a minute to get to know. She’s definitely more guarded.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays on Bravo.

