Gwen Stefani And Alicia Keys Feud Backstage At ‘The Voice’: Insiders Claim ‘They Have Never Liked Each Other’

A fight is brewing backstage between Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys. Season 12 of The Voice is currently in production and insiders claim the two coaches aren’t getting along.

A source told Radar Online that Keys bonded with Miley Cyrus last season and doesn’t want to see Stefani return after this year. Stefani replaced Cyrus as a coach after taking a few seasons off from the hit singing competition.

“Alicia and Gwen have never really liked each other, and have been in competition for most of their lives. But because Alicia and Miley got super close last season, Alicia is desperately trying to give Gwen a hard time so she does not return next season!”

How is Stefani’s boyfriend, Blake Shelton, handling the feud?

“Blake and Alicia have already had words about hits,” an insider stated. “Gwen knows that she has more pull than Alicia does, because she has a super solid relationship with all of the executives on the show.”

Stefani has not commented on the fighting rumors. According to People, Stefani and Shelton have been competing together since back in Season 7. They didn’t start dating, however, until Season 9. Shelton was coming off a divorce from Miranda Lambert while Stefani had just parted ways with Gavin Rossdale.

Their romance started while filming The Voice and fans watched the two grow closer as the season progressed. Stefani and Shelton announced their relationship in November of 2015. Stefani hasn’t been a coach since Season 9, though she did perform a duet with Shelton – “Go Ahead and Break My Heart – on Season 10.

Last month, Shelton opened up about what it means for Gwen Stefani to return as a coach this year. Apart from the “obvious reasons,” Shelton cited her unique abilities as one reason producers asked her back.

“As far as Gwen as a coach, there’s never been a coach that represents the style of music that Gwen does,” Shelton shared.

After last season’s win with Sundance Head, Shelton holds the title for the most victories out of all the coaches on the show. When asked if he had any say in whether or not Stefani returned to The Voice, Shelton claims that he just as surprised as everyone else.

“I’d like to sit here and tell you that I’m a powerful guy but I have nothing to do with her coming back as a coach,” he stated. “We were high-fiving and partying.”

In addition to Stefani, Shelton, and Keys, Season 12 of The Voice will include original coach Adam Levine. Tennessean reports that Shelton also revealed that his close friend and fellow country star Luke Bryan will be his advisor this season.

“I enjoy being in the moment with those artists and in my gut feeling, tell them the best thing I can tell them and really lift them up,” Bryan explained.

“I think I get lost in the shuffle in the media of the guy who dances on stage. I think people don’t realize that I moved to town, wrote songs and got a record deal. Early in my career, I was so nervous about big moments, I didn’t even enjoy them. I just want to help these people settle into who they are and enjoy the moment.”

While Shelton is clearly excited about Stefani’s return, Yahoo is reporting that he’s also nervous about how their romance will play out in front of the cameras. Their relationship may have started on the show, but a lot has changed since then.

“We were both nervous about it,” Shelton admitted, adding that Stefani isn’t going to hold back.

“It brings a new level of competition to the show. Just when you think 12 seasons in it kind of is what it is, it’s not anymore. With her and I in this relationship, it’s so exciting! It truly is!”

Fans can watch Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani together again when Season 12 of The Voice premieres Feb. 27 on NBC.

