Meghan King Edmonds Quits ‘RHOC’ And Immediately Fans Try To Get Her Back On The Show

Meghan King Edmonds has yet to confirm the news, but she’s been making headlines this week over a possible exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County. Last year when Meghan was filming the show, she hinted that it wasn’t necessarily something she wanted to return to considering she was pregnant with her first child, a little baby girl. Did she really want to bring her daughter into this mess? And it sounds like King Edmonds has made her decision, as reports are circulating on the internet about her exit, even though Meghan has yet to reveal anything herself.

According to a new tweet, Meghan King Edmonds‘ exit is actually causing some controversy with viewers, as they don’t want to see her go. Many of her followers have a list of other housewives they would prefer to see leave the show, but it sounds like King Edmonds is leaving the successful franchise behind to focus on her being a mother. On social media, Meghan simply shared a quote that captured how she was feeling.

“If you are not obsessed with your life, change it,” read the quote, which could hint that Meghan King Edmonds is changing her life because she’s not happy with the way things unfolded last year and since Bravo isn’t firing Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson, Meghan wants to step away.

When baby is going through a growth spurt but mama’s got sh*t to do! Sling the baby! https://t.co/rM6KEAjJxD pic.twitter.com/hphUNBX96E — Meghan King Edmonds (@MeghanKEdmonds) December 26, 2016

Since the news broke that she’s possibly leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County, Kelly Dodd has hinted that her return is unlikely and Heather Dubrow released a statement this morning saying that she has no intention of returning either. But fans are furious that King Edmonds is leaving and one person even questioned whether a person from Bravo should be fired from letting her go.

“Whoever let Meghan King Edmonds walk away from #RHOC needs to be fired,” one person wrote after learning that Meghan King Edmonds was leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County behind, while another person had a more creative solution to the rumor, writing on Twitter, “I may have to take a trip to St. Louis (with a specific contract in hand) & visit Meghan King Edmonds because this news is NOT ok #RHOC.”

While Meghan wasn’t exactly popular during her first season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, because she was desperate to call out Gunvalson and Brooks Ayers for lying about the cancer scandal. However, last year, Meghan became the voice of reason on the show. People fell in love with her because she didn’t get involved in the drama, but she called out everyone who she felt was out of line.

And perhaps this was because of King Edmonds’ pregnancy and IVF journey. She gave birth to her daughter about two months ago, and she’s loving her new role as a mother. But before Meghan became a mother, she traveled to Ireland with the ladies to explore her heritage. And this was one of the last memories of Meghan King Edmonds on the show.

Family bed 🙂 (thanks to the lifesaver @dockatot in between us!) daddy sleeps, I feed… https://t.co/h1S455khft pic.twitter.com/OZuMvsXug1 — Meghan King Edmonds (@MeghanKEdmonds) December 27, 2016

“The highlight of the trip for me was definitely learning so much about my family’s heritage. If you ever have the chance to meet with a genealogist and tour where your ancestors lived, you should! I learned so much and can’t wait to go back some day with my family and less drama. Looking for my relatives at Greystones was not nearly as easy as I thought it would be, and it actually ended up being totally awkward and forced. Even though I did end up meeting an O’Toole, it was still awkward! I’ve actually met more family members that I didn’t know I had in and around St. Louis! My family is so huge, so it’s hard to know more than just immediate family! Even though wandering the streets of Greystones was easier said than done, I loved being able to tour Powerscourt and learn more about my ancestors,” Meghan King Edmonds wrote in her final blog for The Real Housewives of Orange County, according to Bravo.

What do you think of Meghan King Edmonds possibly leaving the show? Are you surprised that so many people are eager to get her back on the show?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]