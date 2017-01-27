Donald Trump Reinvented Presidency In One Week [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Viraj Mahajan and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Donald Trump has done what any other president was afraid to do in the past. The 45th President of United States of America has become the man of his words by performing serious tasks from day one. In just one week, Mr. Trump has proved that he is a man of action and he is here to change the America for good.

Donald Trump has faced outrages from around the world over his blunt remarks and comments over certain issues, but the new President of America has shown that these remarks are not going to make him stop fulfilling the promises that he made during his presidential campaign.

In just one week, Donald Trump has executed few new policies along with some major changes in the immigration policies. As a president, Mr. Trump’s first priority is to satisfy all those voters who are still unsatisfied from him.

“Think of everything we can achieve and remember who we must achieve it for,” Mr. Trump told Republican lawmakers in Philadelphia.

“Now we have to deliver. Enough all talk, no action. We have to deliver.”

Donald Trump On Building America-Mexico Border Wall

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump took his first step towards reshaping the U.S. Mr. Trump signed two executive orders directing the construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. The signed order also called for stripping sanctuary cities of federal grant funding and even announced sweeping new criteria that could make extremely easy to deport all the undocumented immigrants in America.

“Beginning today, the United States of America gets back control of its borders,” Trump told employees of the Department of Homeland Security.

Mexico has taken advantage of the U.S. for long enough. Massive trade deficits & little help on the very weak border must change, NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2017

The idea behind the wall is not yet appreciated by Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto as he has canceled his meeting with Donald Trump.

Pulling Out America From Trans-Pacific Partnership:

During his presidential campaign, he vowed to withdraw the country from the Pacific trade deal, commonly known by the financial activists as TPP. Mr. Trump even argued that the partnership was harmful to American workers and hampered the country.

Apart from signing above stated orders, Mr. Trump also signed an executive action to withdraw America from the negotiating process of the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has also stated that he also has plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement that joins the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Donald Trump’s executive orders were criticized by many but those close to the President believe that despite the uproar from the citizens and media in Washington, the actions are being well received for the greater good of the country.

“If you are somebody sitting at home, you say, ‘Wow, there’s a lot going on here.’ The media bubbles on the coast are not the people Trump is talking to,” said a senior aide.

“The people that Donald Trump is talking to are the thousands of counties that he won.”

If these changes were not enough, it took only one day for Donald Trump to reinvent the norms of presidential behavior.

A series of tweets from Donald Trump about the ongoing violence in Chicago proved that he is going to make America a safer place for everyone.

If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

The tweet has caused an uproar in Chicago because of federal funds but his actions showed that apart from dealing internationally, Donald Trump is ready to make domestic changes and if required, he can take new methods.

It’s been just a week and Donald Trump has taken actions which many are afraid to take. He is not afraid to get bullied by the haters. Instead, from his actions, it is clear that he is here for the greater good of America and will do anything in his power to make the country great again.

[Featured Image by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images]