Heather Dubrow Leaving ‘RHOC’: Possibly Third Person To Exit Because Of Vicki Gunvalson?

Heather Dubrow may have heard that Meghan King Edmonds was leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County and wanted to follow suit. Yesterday, Dubrow teased that she had some big news to share on her podcast and it was here that she revealed that she would be leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County behind. After joining The Real Housewives of Orange County back in Season 7, Heather is now shifting her priorities. But Dubrow wasn’t the only person who revealed that she may not come back. So far this week, three housewives from the successful franchise have hinted or downright confirmed they are leaving.

According to a new Bravo report, Heather Dubrow released an official statement about her role on the show, and it may come as a shock to many that she’s leaving the show behind. Bravo reached out to her to get an official statement and in this statement, Heather explained that she was thinking about her marriage, her family, and her career. And Dubrow simply wanted to pursue other ventures.

“After a lot of careful thought and deliberation, I have decided not to return to RHOC this season. These past 5 years have been an incredible journey and I’m so proud to have been a part of such an iconic piece of pop culture,” Heather Dubrow explains in her Bravo blog, revealing that she’s very grateful for the experience and opportunities that have come her way.

“I am so grateful to Evolution Media, Bravo and the whole NBCU family for all of the incredible experiences and the opportunities RHOC has afforded me and my family. However, at this point in my life, I have decided to go in another direction and do what’s best for my family and career. Should I change my mind, I thank Andy Cohen, Evolution and Bravo for telling me that the door is always open,” Dubrow reveals to Bravo, hinting that she could possibly come back in the future.

Heather Dubrow’s statement comes just days after rumors surfaced that Meghan King Edmonds would not be returning to the show. While Meghan has yet to confirm anything on her social media pages, she has previously revealed that the show turned ugly last year and she wasn’t sure if she wanted to bring her daughter into this mess. Tamra Judge has revealed that she doesn’t want to film with Vicki Gunvalson, but Bravo probably won’t fire her. But it sounds like Kelly Dodd is the possible third person who is ready to leave. On Twitter last night, she revealed that her return is highly unlikely.

“I may comeback but it’s prob unlikely…,” Kelly Dodd revealed late last night about her role on the show, sharing that she doesn’t think she will come back based on how everything played out last year.

Of course, Kelly’s problems were different than Heather and Meghan’s issues with the show. While Kelly felt that Dubrow was the puppet master, Heather and Meghan had an issue with Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly’s behavior on the show. And it sounds like this drama continues on Twitter.

“Yeah right!! She couldn’t make it as an actress so she succumbed to a reality star!! She needs the fame!! #Famewh*re,” Kelly later tweeted about Heather Dubrow being on the show, clearly showing some excitement about Heather leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County behind.

Of course, Meghan King Edmonds and Dubrow’s decisions to leave The Real Housewives of Orange County behind could have something to do with Vicki Gunvalson. They expressed disgust with the way she had handled the cancer lies in the past and it didn’t help when they learned she had been telling Kelly stories about them behind their back.

