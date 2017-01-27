‘Destiny’: Xur’s Exotic Goods For Jan. 27, Near Perfect Graviton Forfeit

Destiny Hunters will want to check out Xûr’s Exotic inventory for the weekend of Friday, January 27. The mysterious vendor appeared in the Tower with a near perfect Graviton Forfeit helmet for sale. Titans and Warlocks are not so lucky but do have the Zhalo Supercell as a consolation prize.

Those looking for Xûr should run straight ahead after spawning in the Tower toward the Vanguard Hall with Cayde-6, Ikora Rey, and Zavala. He is located to the right of the table where the three Vanguards stand against the wall. Here’s where you can find him on the Tower map, just to be sure.

Xûr and his items will only be available in Destiny through Sunday morning. He will be gone as soon as the clock strikes 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT.

Exotic Gear on Sale

Name Type Stats Cost T12 The Glasshouse Titan Helmet 70 (89) Intellect 13 Strange Coins 76% Graviton Forfeit Hunter Helmet 45 (64) Intellect /

46 (65) Strength 13 Strange Coins 99% Claws of Ahamkara Warlock Gauntlets 64 (81) Strength 13 Strange Coins 78% Zhalo Supercell Auto Rifle 29 Strange Coins Legacy Engram Boots 31 Strange Coins

Curios

Material Exchange

Name Type Cost Motes of Light Consumable 2 Strange Coins Exotic Shard Material 7 Strange Coins

For those wondering what to get, here are a few helpful hints.

Zhalo Supercell

This Exotic Auto Rifle is the only new Primary Weapon in Destiny: The Taken King that is capable of dishing out elemental damage. While the piece is limited to Arc damage, it is still a deliciously fun weapon to use. The namesake primary perk gives each shot a chance to chain lightning damage when enemies are close together. It also adds the “Bolts from the Blue” perk in the final column to charge super energy and return ammo when stringing kills together.

In short, the Zhalo Supercell is a fun weapon to use that is capable of dishing out a good amount of damage despite being the high rate of fire, low impact archetype.

The Glasshouse

The Glasshouse is the other Defender specialty Titan Helmet. If you play as a Titan who likes to drop the Ward of Dawn bubble shield and give the Weapons of Light or Blessing of Light perks to your teammates in Raids or other activities, you should absolutely buy this. The “Bathed in Light” perk on the helmet makes Weapons of Light or Blessing of Light last an extra five seconds. This is extremely helpful for a fireteam in PVE boss fights, as it will allow either dishing out or absorbing damage even longer. The Helm of Saint-14 is more of a companion to the piece, as both fit different uses for the Ward of Dawn.

Optional Glasshouse perks include “Ashes to Assets” for bonus Super energy from Grenade kills and “Heavy Lifting” for Super energy from Heavy Weapon kills in PVE. The single final column perk is “Infusion” for bonus immediate health recovery on Orb pickup.

The 89 max Intellect comes out to a pitiful 76 percent of the Tier 12 value. Destiny players will want to re-roll if picking these up at all. Shoot for “Inverse Shadow” and “Infusion” as the optional perks if possible too.

Graviton Forfeit

This Exotic helmet is geared toward Nightstalker Hunters by granting the Shadestep ability for free via the “Elusive Shadow” perk. This frees up the final column in the Nightstalker skill tree to choose between “Keen Scout” and “Predator.”

The optional perks include “Inverse Shadow” for bonus Super energy from all PVE kills and “Heavy Lifting” for bonus Super energy from Heavy Weapon kills. Finally, “Infusion” complete the near perfect set of perks for this helmet by replenishing health on Orb pickup.

This is the best pickup from Xûr for Hunters in quite a while. Not only is the stat roll at 99 percent of the T12 value, it also has the perfect set of perks too. A definite pickup for Destiny players who don’t already have one and a strong consideration those who already do.

Claws of Ahamkara

“The Whispers” perk gives Warlocks an additional melee charge, which is a nice bonus since this Exotic piece will work with any of the three Warlock sub-classes.

The optional perks give a choice between “Snap Discharge” to increase melee attack speed or “Impact Induction” to give bonus grenade energy on melee hits. There’s also a choice between increased reload speeds for Pulse Rifles or Shotguns, which is a good combination to choose from in Crucible.

Like the Titans, the Warlock Exotic armor received a poor stat roll in Destiny. The Claws of Ahamkara haven’t been sold for a little over seven months, though, so they may be worth a pickup and re-roll for those who haven’t gotten them yet.

[Featured Image by Bungie; all table information by Destiny]