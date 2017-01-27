Iskra Lawrence Wears Black Lingerie Showing Off Peachy Posterior On Instagram

Iskra Lawrence proudly shows off her peachy posterior in a high-waist black panties paired with a sports crop top with semi-sheer sleeves and bright orange trim in a recently uploaded Instagram video last Thursday.

The Brit model was seen being candid and playful in front of the mirror during a break on set. Iskra was clearly enjoying the moment as she flaunts her cheeky derriere and hourglass figure. The infamous term “curves that can rival Kim Kardashian” can’t be truer.

Iskra on showcasing her curves

In the video, Iskra was seen as pulling an old school Hollywood vibe with her blond hair curled into lovely locks on one side and her matching make-up was exquisitely done as well. To finish off the look, a glimmering pink lacquer was applied to her luscious lips.

The 12-second video was enough to showcase Iskra’s voluptuous curves in all its wonder. Aside from being curvaceous, the main attraction was how she strutted her stuff like she owned the floor, and briefly turned around to showcase her peachy posterior.

Actually, this is just one among the countless photos and videos Iskra has uploaded in which she managed to effortlessly slay in the lingerie department. Her incredible curves, amazing figure, and shapely bum are her positive physical features in gaining a huge media following and being one of the sexiest plus-sized models in the modeling industry.

In the September issue of Women’s Health last 2016, we remember Iskra Lawrence baring her bodacious figure as she poses nude for the said magazine. Being on the cover, she bravely showed her curvy backside while giving the camera a smoldering look.

Her advocacy on Body Diversity

Aside from being a recognizable model, Iskra Lawrence is also an adamant advocate in body diversity and self-confidence. She has been strongly vocal on body-shaming and even shared her own journey to her adoring fans on why acceptance is the key to loving yourself.

“When I stopped [comparing myself to other people] and really just saw the beauty in other people as well as myself, it was a sigh of relief, to be honest. I can’t ever be them, but they can’t ever be me. That’s what makes you special. It just makes life easier, just knowing that you are good enough.” Iskra said.

Iskra’s campaign also includes in not retouching or editing her photos which sends a clear message to three millions of her followers in Instagram. Being a tireless advocate of self-love and raising the self-esteem of women has made her career successful as a model. She is considered as one of the forerunners of change in the modeling industry.

Just this week, Iskra posted a photo of herself in a scantily clad nude crop top and tiny thong shot by Brooklyn-based photographer Ashley Wilson. In the caption, she thanked the photographer for not retouching the photos. An act she was joyously lauded at by her fans.

On getting fit and healthy

Iskra Lawrence revealed her mission of being fit and healthy despite the body size. She wants to inculcate that one should not limit to being physically fit, but also in the mental aspects as well.

“Health starts from within, it’s how we nourish ourselves mentally and physically. It’s how we look after ourselves mind, body and soul. That is why I practise self-care, and why my life’s mission is to get mental, physical & emotional education into the schooling system.” She shared.

The 26-year-old blonde gal is surely practicing what she preaches and celebrates being different and rejoicing in one’s own body.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]