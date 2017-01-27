Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Reportedly Paid To Flaunt Love On ‘The Voice’ Amid Split Rumors

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton famously went from platonic pals on The Voice to cooing lovebirds. But now a new report claims that Gwen and Blake are actually earning money to flaunt their love on The Voice, while rumors are swirling that she and the country music crooner just may be looking at a break in the near future rather than listening to wedding bells.

A source close to The Voice production told Radar Online that Blake, 40, and his 47-year-old songstress “are getting paid an exceptional bonus that is significantly higher than the other judges to keep the spark alive on-camera.”

“They are starting to film the promos next week and have already shot a couple of live spots,” revealed the Voice insider.

It was during the filming of Season 9 of The Voice that Blake wooed and won his sweetheart, according to Radar. Ratings subsequently soared when Shelton flirted with Stefani, happily parading their PDA. However, for the next season of The Voice, the source said that viewers will see the lovebirds bringing a competitive attitude to their PDA.

“The producers really want to see Gwen and Blake in competition more often this upcoming season, versus working with each other like they have in the past.”

What happens if Shelton and Stefani split during the filming of The Voice? The producers reportedly have that possibility covered, and it means that Gwen and Blake would have to tough it out even if they break up before the season ends.

“And, of course, there is a stipulation in their contract, which is more of a break-up clause,” added the insider. “If, for some reason, they call it quits, they are both required to finish out the remainder of their existing contracts.”

But rather than see the couple split, the executives of The Voice are “still hoping, now more than ever,” that Blake will propose during filming, another source told Radar.

“[The Voice] bosses are really, really pushing for this,” said the insider.

“They want nothing more than for Blake to propose to Gwen during a taping of the show.”

However, that proposal may need to take place soon, according to a new report claiming that Gwen and Blake might be leaving The Voice. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that “lovebirds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton might be making room for chart toppers Christina Aguilera and Miley Cyrus.”

If that speculation plays out, then Christina and Miley would return for Season 13, with the lovebirds going out the revolving door for coaches on The Voice. However, thus far, Shelton and Stefani have not made any official announcements about leaving The Voice after season 12.

But there’s reportedly another issue that could prevent Blake from proposing on The Voice, and that’s the alleged problems that the two are having. An insider told Radar that Stefani is “freaking out over spending time apart from Blake Shelton.”

“They’re supposed to be finalizing their wedding plans, but Blake’s jetting off on a grueling new tour,” said the source.

Gwen and Blake have been prepping for their wedding ceremony this spring, according to the media outlet. However, prior to their walk down the aisle to tie the knot, Shelton is reportedly scheduled to spend significant amounts of time away from his girlfriend on his “Doing It to Country Songs” tour.

The insider said that although she offered to travel with him, Blake insisted that “she would just be bored.” The source also revealed that Blake’s response has left the songstress concerned that Shelton is actually attempting to get a break from her.

“She can’t help but feel as though [Blake is] trying to get away and have a break from her for a little while.”

However, ET reported that Blake sees his “Doing It to Country Songs” tour, which begins on Feb. 16 in Bakersfield, California, and continues through March 18th, as an opportunity to reinforce his “commitment to his coaching duties on The Voice.”

Shelton has given two former team members from The Voice, Sundance Head and RaeLynn, an opportunity to transform their careers by adding them to his tour. Blake described his pride in The Voice contestants.

“There’s a tremendous number of talented people that come on The Voice and the talent and connection with viewers is real and tangible.”

Consequently, by inviting them to join him on tour, Shelton is “excited” about the opportunity to let the two former Voice team members show their “talent and connection” with the audience.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]