Sam Fiers Goes Topless In Selfie And Shocks Fans With Diamond Ring On Wedding Finger

Sam Fiers treated her fans to quite a sexy display after she posted an Instagram selfie in which she was topless in a dress featuring a plunging neckline.

Sam looked super sexy in her selfie which she posted on Instagram. She was clearly happy to treat her fans to an enticing and to prove that she is still as hot as they come. The former Towie star looked glamorous from head to toe and she also seemed to be throwing in a lot of juicy hints without saying much.

Choker & dress @officialrarelondon #styleisrare #berare I love this look, this outfit is going in my suitcase ☺ A photo posted by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers1) on Jan 26, 2017 at 9:08am PST

Sam’s cleavage and entire look

Fiers rocked a shiny golden gown which did a great job hugging her sexy curves. The plunging neckline also gave a nice view of her cleavage since she did not have a bra underneath. Fortunately, the design of the dress was such that it did not risk exposing too much of her boobs. It also had a long slit almost going up to her waist so that it showed a bit more skin. The 25-year-old also accessorized the dress with a golden necklace and a matching golden choker on her neck. She also had her brunette locks flowing down her shoulders.

Of course, fans could not ignore the expensive-looking ring

While Sam looked as if she was dressed for a night out, fans were quick to notice that she had a shiny diamond ring on her wedding finger. This sparked a lot of social media talk and rumors about the possibility of a secret engagement. She had previously made it known that she hopes to one day get married to her boyfriend Paul Knightley. Unfortunately the mother reality star is yet to confirm whether she is indeed engaged to the love of her life.

It also turns out that the selfie she took was in front of the mirror meaning that the ring was on her right finger. Sorry, Sam’s fans. It looks like the wait is not over. The 26-year-old was later seen without any engagement ring on her left hand while on the red carpet at the NTAs. However, she seemed to be throwing more hints to Paul because she was clad in a white gown that looked pretty much like a wedding gown. The two are already parents to a handsome 1-year-old son.

“We both want to be married first and we have both discussed it. But it’s Paul’s call,” Sam stated on Loose Women.

Wonderful night at the #NTA'S My beautiful dress designed bespoke by @russellblackburnfashion Hair @inanchlondon & makeup @jessunsworthxo ❤???????? thank you my dream team for making me feel like a princess A photo posted by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers1) on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:47am PST

Speaking of love, it seems that Sam is quite smitten with Paul and she wants the whole world to know about it. The now popular selfie in which she was seen wearing a golden ring also features the initials ‘PK’ written on the back cover of her phone. They are also the initials of her son, Paul-Tony Knightley who is now 13-months-old. This means that Sam has her boys in mind wherever she goes with her phone. She admitted that she was the first to say the three magic words when they started dating.

“I said it first when I was drunk, but you can’t really justify it as legit. When he eventually said I love you I went a bit silly. It was really nice to hear it,” Fiers revealed during a shoot for OK! Magazine.

It looks like the engagement rumors were misled by the fact that the Towie star took the selfie in front of a mirror. Hopefully, fans will not have to wait for long for that engagement ring o pop up on her finger. In the meantime, Sam has been ‘killing it’ in the style department and her latest topless selfie is proof that she still has the magic touch.

[Featured Image Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]