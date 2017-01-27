Chris Brown Car Accident: Singer’s Lamborghini Found Totaled In Bizarre Beverly Hills Crash

Chris Brown isn’t shy when it comes to his love for exotic vehicles, but it looks like the singer is now missing one valuable piece to his extensive car collection after police discovered that the singer’s $400k Lamborghini Aventador was crashed and abandoned at the scene of a bizarre accident in Beverly Hills earlier this week.

According to TMZ, authorities found Chris Brown’s luxury sports car abandoned at the scene of what appears to be a single-vehicle accident early Tuesday morning, noting that whoever had been driving the exotic whip had already fled the scene of the crash upon their arrival. While Chris wasn’t present at the time of the accident, the Lamborghini Aventador is still registered in the “Grass Ain’t Greener” singer’s name, making the bizarre crash even more mysterious as Chris was reportedly unaware that the vehicle had even been driven the night of the incident.

Back to the basics

In addition, sources close to Brown further explained to the site that Chris has been known to lend his friends the expensive vehicle despite the Lambo remaining registered in his name, further fueling speculation suggesting that it may have been one of the singer’s own friends that wrecked and abandoned the vehicle following the mysterious crash.

Police have reportedly labeled the car crash investigation a “low priority” as nothing else was damaged as a result of the accident; however, it’s unclear whether or not Chris Brown will pursue his own personal investigation into the cause of the wreck due to the amount of damage that the car sustained during the crash.

Chris Brown's Old Lambo Totaled in Bev Hills

The site also posted several photos of the aftermath of Chris Brown’s car following the wreck, showing both the right front and rear side of the Lambo completely smashed and missing a right rear tire as the car came to a stop in the middle of a two-lane road.

The Lamborghini, which Brown had dubbed “the Dark Knight” after having the whip custom painted in matte black from its original bright orange color, reportedly retails from anywhere between $400k and $500k, although Chris’ custom changes to the car likely pushes the retail value much higher for the exotic sports car.

Currently, Chris Brown has yet to comment on the mysterious car crash that resulted in the loss of his Lamborghini. However, the singer did take to Instagram yesterday to show off two additional exotic rides, albeit neglecting to add a caption to his latest social media post.



Similarly, Brown took to his personal Instagram account on Thursday to share a video of his new, impressive collection of motorcycles and ATVs, revealing in the caption, “Always wanted HOTWHEELZ! We FALL AND FAIL AND FOCUS THEN FLOURISH! *heart emoji* *alien emoji*.”

Always wanted HOTWHEELZ! We FALL AND FAIL AND FOCUS THEN FLOURISH!

While Chris Brown has been dedicated to showing off his extensive car collection on social media as of late, the singer has also been busy in the recording studio recently amid rumors that he’s gearing up for the release of his eighth studio album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, in the near future.

Brown teased several snippets of a rumored new single, titled “Sirens,” via Instagram on Sunday, although the singer neglected to offer a tentative release date for the upbeat track. While it’s unclear whether or not the new song will appear on the singer’s impending album, Chris has been encouraging fans to remain patient as he wraps up the recording process for the highly anticipated project.

Sirens! I make my own type of music!

“Just trying to live….Can’t wait for y’all to hear the new stuff I been working on,” Chris Brown wrote in the caption of a now-deleted Instagram post last year. “All emotions, NEW PRODUCERS, grass ain’t greener!!!! Title: LOST & FOUND (heartbreak on a full moon).”

What do you think of the mysterious car crash surrounding Chris Brown’s Lamborghini Aventador?

