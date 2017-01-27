LeBron James Fears Khloe Kardashian Might Leave Tristan Thompson To Reunite With Lamar Odom

LeBron James is rumored to be fearing that Khloe Kardashian might abandon Tristan Thompson for Lamar Odom.

As if the NBA’s four-time league MVP doesn’t already have enough to contend with stemming from his defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers having dropped three straight, now comes word that he might have to worry about Thompson having to deal with a breakup.

“Bron wants to see them workout, he told Tristan to be prepared if she leaves,” a source told Hollywood Life.

“LeBron hated to break it to TT but told him that everybody in the league knows that will always be Lamar Odom’s girl.”

It probably doesn’t help that Odom recently went on the record in expressing his undying love for Kardashian, all while admitting he wants his reality TV star ex-wife back.

“Bron knows Lamar and has seen Khloe and Lamar’s unique love for each other in the past with his own eyes and knows it’s real because it’s the same type of love he has with Savannah,” the source added.

That reportedly prompted the 32-year-old James to counsel his much younger teammate about the way things in life sometimes just don’t work out.

It’s been reported that James hasn’t always been in support of the relationship between two, but after being around them more, that all seems to have taken a dramatic change.

“LeBron’s come full circle,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Kardashian also recently revealed that she dreams of a longtime future with Thompson, adding that she’s as happy as she’s ever been.

But now it seems the specter of Odom may always loom large.

He and Kardashian were married in an extravagant, made-for-TV ceremony in 2009, lasting several years before widespread rumors of his infidelity and rampant drug use tore them apart.

Kardashian first split from Odom in 2013, but the two didn’t actually sign off on divorce papers for two years. Later, Kardashian called off those proceedings to hunker down at Odom’s bedside after he suffered a near-fatal overdose at a Las Vegas brothel in late 2015.

During that time, there were rumors that the two might give things another try, but their divorce was made final just before the start of the New Year. Soon after that, Thompson seemed to become a permanent fixture in her life, with her publicly professing her love for him to anyone who would listen.

“At this moment, a few days into 2017, I feel incredibly clear and probably the happiest I’ve been in years,” she said.

“It’s such a great feeling that I have my happy back.”

The 37-year-old Odom revealed his feelings during an appearance on The Doctors, where he guest starred to talk about his month-long stay in a drug rehab facility.

Early on, James was also rumored to have concerns about his teammate being involved with Kardashian and her spending so much time around the team because of the so-called “Kardashian Kurse.”

Beyond the struggles Odom has had since splitting from Kardashian, she also once dated fellow NBA star James Harden during the time his Houston Rockets tumbled from a No.2 seed all the way down to a No.8 seed in the Western Conference. At the start of the NFL season, she was also linked to New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr., who just so happened to get off to the worse start of his career.

In addition, older sister Kim was infamously married to NBA veteran Kris Humphries for all of 72 days.

Current husband and hip-hop star Kanye West has also had his struggles, recently spending nearly two weeks in a California hospital after suffering a mental meltdown reportedly caused by mental exhaustion and severe sleep deprivation.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]